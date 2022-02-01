Huskers fall short late on road against Michigan

Michigan’s big man came back to the court and toppled all the strong work Nebraska basketball had done in its bid to win a Big Ten game.

Wolverine center Hunter Dickinson shook off first half foul trouble to quickly help his team reverse a halftime deficit with a 20-3 run that eventually - after punch, counterpunch and an ill-timed technical foul on Keisei Tominaga - led to a 85-79 victory over the Huskers Tuesday night.

NU, which has never won at Michigan, dropped to 6-16 overall and 0-11 in the Big Ten.

“We lost that game in the beginning of the second half,” NU coach Fred Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show. “We just did not have that same passion and energy that I thought we had in entire first 20 minutes.”

Dickinson had 26 points and eight rebounds, mostly in the second half. NU freshman forward Bryce McGowens had 24 – his fourth straight game with 20 or more points – as seven Huskers scored at least seven points.