Huskers fall short late on road against Michigan

Michigan’s big man came back to the court and toppled all the strong work Nebraska basketball had done in its bid to win a Big Ten game.
Wolverine center Hunter Dickinson shook off first half foul trouble to quickly help his team reverse a halftime deficit with a 20-3 run that eventually - after punch, counterpunch and an ill-timed technical foul on Keisei Tominaga - led to a 85-79 victory over the Huskers Tuesday night.
NU, which has never won at Michigan, dropped to 6-16 overall and 0-11 in the Big Ten.
“We lost that game in the beginning of the second half,” NU coach Fred Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show. “We just did not have that same passion and energy that I thought we had in entire first 20 minutes.”
Dickinson had 26 points and eight rebounds, mostly in the second half. NU freshman forward Bryce McGowens had 24 – his fourth straight game with 20 or more points – as seven Huskers scored at least seven points.
With Dickinson on the bench for much of the opening 20 minutes, Nebraska played arguably its best half of the season, surging to a 44-37 lead at the break. The 7-foot-1 sophomore returned to start the second half, drew a foul 13 seconds into it, made the ensuing free throws, and triggered the second half run. NU committed five fouls in the first five minutes, Dickinson scored 12 points in the first six minutes as Michigan (11-8 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten) blasted to a 57-47 lead.
Dickinson then took a seat on the bench for a breather, and Nebraska punched back with its own 19-3 run that featured two circus layups from Keisei Tominaga, two layups from Derrick Walker and more strong play from McGowens. Tominaga’s 3-pointer with 6:08 left gave Nebraska a 73-66 lead.
On the ensuing Michigan possession, Tominaga was whistled for a foul against Dickinson. Tominaga’s block looked clean on a Big Ten Network replay, but his incredulous reaction to the whistle drew a technical foul. That seven-point lead shrunk to three in four free throws.
“We had the unfortunate technical call, which I thought they had a similar situation in the first half, running down the court, but it wasn’t called,” Hoiberg said. “Tough situation.”
Momentum swung to Michigan (11-8 and 5-4), which surged late for the victory. NU had the game tied at 79 with 1:20 left. UM answered with a quick layup from Devante Jones – who got the pass from Dickinson – ten second later. NU committed a turnover on its next possession, failed to grab a defensive rebound on Michigan’s missed 3-pointer, went scoreless in the final minute.
Nebraska controlled the pace – and game - in the first half, as a relatively small group of UM fans in the Crisler Center watched Dickinson get two quick fouls – Michigan even asked for an official review to confirm the second – and hit the bench.
As Dickinson sat for the final 15 minutes of the half, the Huskers, relying on Derrick Walker and backup post Eduardo Andre, controlled the paint, tying the Wolverines on the boards at 15. Despite getting bopped in the nose by UM freshman center Moussa Diabate, Andre drew three fouls, but he had four points and four rebounds when Walker left the game with two fouls.
McGowens scored 14 first-half points, with just one of them coming at the free throw line. He hit a step-back 3, a runner off the right side and several mid-range jumpers, including one where he squeezed himself between the backboard and an aggressive Michigan defender. Alonzo Verge, back from a one-game absence for a death in his family, had eight points and three steals in that half. NU shot 54.8%, committed just five turnovers and scored 18 points in the paint.
Two separate 7-0 runs gave the Huskers ten-point leads in the first half; at halftime, Nebraska led by seven – a stark difference to the 19-point deficit it had against the Wolverines back in December.
“Our guys fought their hearts out for the fourth straight game,” Hoiberg said. “They’re continuing to battle, give us a chance, we’re going to get one of these soon.”
The 2021-22 Nebraska men's basketball team
C.J. Wilcher
Alonzo Verge Jr.
Trey McGowens
Quaran McPherson
Jackson Cronin
Bryce McGowens
Kobe Webster
Lat Mayen
Sam Hoiberg
Derrick Walker
Trevor Lakes
Chris McGraw
Jace Piatkowski
Keon Edwards
Keisei Tominaga
Wilhelm Breidenbach
Oleg Kojenets
Eduardo Andre
