Huskers fought, battled and competed for first Big Ten win. Now they're 'hungry for more'

LINCOLN — It seemed almost wrong to dwell on it in the moment, considering it was another Big Ten loss, considering the disastrous final possession, considering there was a game 42 hours later.

But, yes, Nebraska basketball really did take No. 6 Illinois — a potential No. 1 NCAA tournament seed — to the wire Friday night. And it didn’t look like a fluke. Illinois shot the ball well — far better than NU — so it wasn’t good fortune that kept the Huskers in that game.

It was a good effort, something that was perhaps easier to see in the minutes after Nebraska finally broke its 13-month Big Ten losing streak with a 62-61 win over Penn State. The Huskers didn’t back down from an Illini team that had beaten league foes by an average of nine points per game. The name on the opponents’ jersey didn’t matter. The road venue at Penn State did not seem to either.

Nebraska doesn’t always play very smart — and Fred Hoiberg has harped a lot on turnovers and strange shots — but the coach has no doubts about his team’s willingness to apply a little elbow grease.