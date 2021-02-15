Huskers fought, battled and competed for first Big Ten win. Now they're 'hungry for more'

LINCOLN — It seemed almost wrong to dwell on it in the moment, considering it was another Big Ten loss, considering the disastrous final possession, considering there was a game 42 hours later.
But, yes, Nebraska basketball really did take No. 6 Illinois — a potential No. 1 NCAA tournament seed — to the wire Friday night. And it didn’t look like a fluke. Illinois shot the ball well — far better than NU — so it wasn’t good fortune that kept the Huskers in that game.
It was a good effort, something that was perhaps easier to see in the minutes after Nebraska finally broke its 13-month Big Ten losing streak with a 62-61 win over Penn State. The Huskers didn’t back down from an Illini team that had beaten league foes by an average of nine points per game. The name on the opponents’ jersey didn’t matter. The road venue at Penn State did not seem to either.
Nebraska doesn’t always play very smart — and Fred Hoiberg has harped a lot on turnovers and strange shots — but the coach has no doubts about his team’s willingness to apply a little elbow grease.
“Our guys have gone out and fought, battled, competed in everything we’ve asked them to do,” Hoiberg said after the PSU win. “I’m really happy for them. The reality is, yeah, we’re 1-9 in the league, but our guys have never stopped caring, and I hope our fans can recognize that and see the effort that our players have come to play with on a nightly basis.”
Only once this season did Nebraska compete below the coach’s standards — a 90-54 loss at Ohio State on Dec. 30, the worst in Hoiberg’s entire college coaching career. The Huskers were pushed around by a Buckeye team that has shocked the league as it surges toward a likely No. 1 seed.
Hoiberg punished the team with a hard practice one day later, hoping to extract what he couldn't get out of his players on game night. The Huskers also watched film of their ugly performance.
“It bothered everybody, you could see it in our faces,” Hoiberg said.
At that moment on New Year’s Eve, NU’s previous four losses had been by 24 (Creighton), 14 (Wisconsin), 11 (Michigan) and 36 (Ohio State). That’s an average margin of 21.25 points.
Since then, Nebraska has lost seven games — all in the Big Ten — by just 8.71 points per game.
NU’s improved defense is one factor. Hoiberg said his team is pressuring guards more and fronting the opposing post better. Connected, aggressive defense takes effort and resilience.
The Huskers can pack that in their suitcase as they play back-to-back games at Maryland on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Terrapins (11-10, 5-9 Big Ten) need a sweep of Nebraska (5-12, 1-9) to keep aflame its NCAA tournament hopes. They feature big, physical guards — Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins and Hakim Hart — who get to the line with great frequency. Nine of Maryland’s Big Ten games have been decided by 10 or fewer points, so it’s a program familiar with tight finishes.
Plus, the name on the jersey says “Maryland.” It’s a power in college basketball. It has won seven of 10 in the series history with NU.
Nebraska forward Derrick Walker — who made the game-clinching defensive play to seal NU’s win Sunday — sees a team hungry for more wins.
“From the summer, I’ve always thought this group was a good group and I think we’re continuing after this,” Walker said. “We’ve finally got to see that we can win, and finally saw it through all the way. I believe we’ll take this into the rest of the season. Now we’ve got one — and we’re hungry for more.”
Notes
» Maryland is one of the least-efficient offenses in the Big Ten, according to KenPom.com analytics, ranking 12th of 14. (Nebraska is 14th.) The Terrapins’ also have the league’s second-slowest tempo.
» The Terrapins’ best overall weapon may be forward Donta Scott, who averages 12.2 points per game and shoots 45.6% from 3. Scott leads the team in rebounds (6.6) and is fourth on the team in assists.
» Of Nebraska’s four most frequently-used lineups over the last five games, according to KenPom, only Trey McGowens is involved in all four.