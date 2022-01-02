Huskers hold late lead but lose to Ohio State in overtime

Nebraska’s “level” fluctuated throughout the game, but the Huskers never let it bottom out in regulation. After tying the game with 15:19 to play, the Huskers fell back on bad habits and fell behind 59-51 over the next five minutes.

Verge gambled for a steal against Brown, which left Jimmy Sotos wide open for a corner 3. Then Bryce McGowens missed a pullup 3-pointer over OSU big man Zed Key, which led to a layup at the other end.

And one possession later, Verge forced a contested floater and jogged behind the play, and the Buckeyes hit another layup for a five-point lead. Verge was subbed out with 12:19 to play and did not reenter the game.

But unlike past downturns, NU wouldn’t let this one snowball into a bad evening. Nebraska scored eight straight points over the next 1:17 to tie the game again. Kesei Tominaga and Kobe Webster canned 3-pointers, and Bryce McGowens found Eduardo Andre for the game-tying layup with 8:32 to play.

Hoiberg praised Verge for leading NU’s bench cheering section.

“Alonzo was great on the bench with positivity,” Hoiberg said. “That's what you need on a team that's got different guys on different nights that could be the guy.”