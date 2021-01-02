Huskers keep it close but can't overcome Michigan State

LINCOLN — Trainers brought out mops and towels frequently to wipe up the sweat. Tom Izzo’s curses bounced around an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena. And every so often, the few on hand for Nebraska’s 84-77 loss to Michigan State would hear a Spartan player yell “slap the floor!” In unison, MSU players would do so.
It didn’t often work, as NU had a habit of doing well on the slap-the-floor possessions. But even as a couple Huskers — Trey McGowens and Teddy Allen — bulled headlong into Saturday night’s game between two teams hungry for a Big Ten win, they faced a program accustomed to tense, emotional scrums.
In twice cutting a 17-point second-half deficit to two possessions — mostly off of Allen’s shot-making – the Huskers showed that they could handle some heat. Michigan State still stayed in charge of the kitchen.
MSU wrested some control of the game when Allen went to the first-half bench for putting his elbow into a Spartan’s chest on a drive. Then the Spartans extended a 40-33 halftime lead with a quick, devastating 12-2 run that took all of five MSU possessions to start the second half.
Allen went to work after that, dragging Nebraska to within 64-58 with 9:52 left. When MSU pushed the lead back to 11 points on a series of jumpers from Rocket Watts and Joshua Langford, Nebraska answered again, squeezing the margin to 76-70. MSU answered with the equivalent of a broken, bumbling play that resulted in a layup for burly forward Thomas Kithier. Two possessions later, a putback by Langford sealed the win.
Nebraska dropped to 4-7 overall and 0-4 in the Big Ten, but it was also NU’s best performance in league play. The Huskers beat Michigan State (7-3 and 1-3) on the boards and made 9 3-pointers. They didn’t wilt after a key Spartan run. McGowens, who scored 15 points in the first half, finished with a season-high 20 points, which included an emphatic, one-handed dunk that was part of a 3-point play.
MSU — led by 27 points from Aaron Henry — was just a little better. The Spartans shot 52% from the floor, with Henry hitting 10 of 16, and they had 14 second-chance points, as well — none bigger than the four they scored in the final minutes.
A blistering pace — and Nebraska’s relative lack of depth — fatigued the Huskers as the first half wore on. On one possession, as Dalano Banton and Shamiel Stevenson played a two-man game on one side that led to a strange turnover, McGowens, exhausted, stood in the opposite corner, motionless as coaches implored him to move. He tugged on his jersey for a brief break.
Even when he returned, he was a half-step slower than he was earlier in the half. MSU turned a 23-21 deficit into a 29-23 lead that prompted a timeout from coach Fred Hoiberg.
McGowens answered with five straight points off a 3-pointer and two free throws.
Cue Henry, MSU’s top offensive weapon, scoring eight of the Spartans’ last 11 points of the half. NU tried multiple defenders on the 6-foot-6 forward to little avail. Michigan State left the court at halftime ahead 40-33 with Izzo carping as he walked into the visitor’s tunnel.
