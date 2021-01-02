Huskers keep it close but can't overcome Michigan State

Nebraska dropped to 4-7 overall and 0-4 in the Big Ten, but it was also NU’s best performance in league play. The Huskers beat Michigan State (7-3 and 1-3) on the boards and made 9 3-pointers. They didn’t wilt after a key Spartan run. McGowens, who scored 15 points in the first half, finished with a season-high 20 points, which included an emphatic, one-handed dunk that was part of a 3-point play.

MSU — led by 27 points from Aaron Henry — was just a little better. The Spartans shot 52% from the floor, with Henry hitting 10 of 16, and they had 14 second-chance points, as well — none bigger than the four they scored in the final minutes.

A blistering pace — and Nebraska’s relative lack of depth — fatigued the Huskers as the first half wore on. On one possession, as Dalano Banton and Shamiel Stevenson played a two-man game on one side that led to a strange turnover, McGowens, exhausted, stood in the opposite corner, motionless as coaches implored him to move. He tugged on his jersey for a brief break.

Even when he returned, he was a half-step slower than he was earlier in the half. MSU turned a 23-21 deficit into a 29-23 lead that prompted a timeout from coach Fred Hoiberg.

McGowens answered with five straight points off a 3-pointer and two free throws.