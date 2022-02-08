Huskers look better in practice, Fred Hoiberg says, but that 'doesn't mean anything'

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg is afraid to say it.
Since Saturday’s loss to Northwestern, Nebraska has responded the way he hoped. The competition in practice has been good, healthy, even heated.
But the Huskers have burned him too many times with promising practices that don’t translate. Saturday’s blowout punctuated a stretch where Hoiberg thought the Huskers were rallying.
One day before the Huskers host Minnesota at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Hoiberg hesitated to tell reporters that Nebraska has corrected the issues that led to that blowout. After the Huskers’ latest surprise, he’ll believe it when he sees it.
“Doesn't mean anything unless you carry over those efforts to the games and play through adversity and fight together and go out and battle,” Hoiberg said. “There's certainly a frustration level with everybody in this program. And until we get some positive momentum, it's going to stay that way.”
The frustrations peaked against Northwestern. Hoiberg deemed it NU’s worst effort of the season — “it’s not even close,” he said. Fans called into Hoiberg’s radio show Monday night to question his decisions and, in one case, call for his job.
Hoiberg sees those questions as part of his business, especially in the social media age. “There’s so much scrutiny now,” he said. So much hate and negativity. The best way to overcome that, he tells players, is to stay focused on their immediate goals.
In this case that’s Minnesota, which enters Wednesday having lost eight of nine games — not that the Huskers can afford to put stock into that trend. The Huskers still haven’t beaten a high-major opponent after 23 games. Two of the conference opponents thought to be “on their level” — Rutgers and Northwestern — ran them off the court.
At this point the Huskers must prove — to their coach and fans — they’re serious about winning a conference game. The first step toward earning that trust is to replicate the energy they showed in practice this week.
“As I said to them the last couple days, if you're gonna make a mistake, make an effort mistake,” Hoiberg said. “Fly around and go run through somebody, go out and try to take a charge, dive on the floor. Do something to get this base rallying around you.”
» Hoiberg said Monday on the radio that the plan for next season begins with which players return. With eight regular-season games remaining, has Hoiberg initiated those conversations yet?
“It's too early,” Hoiberg said. “You don't want to start those conversations until you get right up until the end (of the season). You don't want to get guys thinking ahead too much on what their futures are.”
The NCAA’s COVID eligibility rules complicate those conversations this year. Trevor Lakes and Kobe Webster remained eligible this season due to the incomplete 2019-20 season, “and we’ve got several guys that are gonna have decisions to make with that (this year),” Hoiberg said. “We’ll save those conversations for when it’s appropriate.”
» Two of Nebraska’s 2022 signees broke into Rivals’ top 150 recruit rankings on Tuesday. Ramel Lloyd Jr., a guard from Sierra Canyon High School in California, was ranked 135th. Jamarques Lawrence, a guard from Roselle Catholic in New Jersey, was ranked 146th.
The Huskers’ class now ranks 27th nationally and fifth among Big Ten teams.
» Hoiberg said the Big Ten has given Nebraska an “outline” concerning the Huskers’ postponed game against Ohio State. No schedule changes are official yet, but the game will “probably” be played, according to Hoiberg.