Huskers look better in practice, Fred Hoiberg says, but that 'doesn't mean anything'

Hoiberg sees those questions as part of his business, especially in the social media age. “There’s so much scrutiny now,” he said. So much hate and negativity. The best way to overcome that, he tells players, is to stay focused on their immediate goals.

In this case that’s Minnesota, which enters Wednesday having lost eight of nine games — not that the Huskers can afford to put stock into that trend. The Huskers still haven’t beaten a high-major opponent after 23 games. Two of the conference opponents thought to be “on their level” — Rutgers and Northwestern — ran them off the court.

At this point the Huskers must prove — to their coach and fans — they’re serious about winning a conference game. The first step toward earning that trust is to replicate the energy they showed in practice this week.

“As I said to them the last couple days, if you're gonna make a mistake, make an effort mistake,” Hoiberg said. “Fly around and go run through somebody, go out and try to take a charge, dive on the floor. Do something to get this base rallying around you.”