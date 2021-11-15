Huskers looking to reverse 'little brother' status in rivalry with Creighton

LINCOLN — Two displaced Huskers grow tired of hearing the Jays chirp.
Bruce Chubick, the former Nebraska forward, and Kent Pavelka, the radio voice of Husker hoops, both live in Omaha. And ahead of Tuesday’s Nebraska-Creighton matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena, friends and neighbors can’t help but rib them.
Chubick’s circle talks straight. It reminds him that Creighton has “owned” the Huskers for nine of the past 10 seasons, which in turn has repainted Nebraska’s hoops heart from scarlet red to royal blue.
Pavelka’s people prefer a tactical approach. They’ve been complimenting Nebraska’s roster all offseason while highlighting Creighton’s inexperience (eight new scholarship players). 2021, they say, might be the Huskers’ year.
“They're blowing smoke,” Pavelka said. “Trying to set you up. So I just call them on it. It’s like, ‘You don’t believe that. You don’t even mean that.’”
Why would they? Nebraska has only beaten the Jays once (2018) since 2011. All nine of its losses during that span have come by double figures, and six have come by 15 or more. Chubick sat courtside for Nebraska’s 82-67 loss in 2013 — both teams made the NCAA tournament — which began with a 38-8 Creighton run.
He attended the game with a co-worker who graduated from Creighton. And the Bluejays’ lead ballooned so fast that Chubick’s seatmate didn’t even brag. “I actually feel bad for you,” he told Chubick.
“We’re a pity case now,” Chubick remembers thinking. “That is not where we want to be.”
Chubick and Pavelka remember when those roles were reversed. The Huskers won 21 of the first 27 Creighton games that Pavelka announced. And though Nebraska lost 86-83 in 1989, Chubick’s redshirt season, it never lost during the four years where he played in the rivalry.
In fact, the Huskers beat Creighton seven straight times from 1990-97 — a streak that is still tied for the longest in the series (Creighton tied it in 2017). Nebraska won those games by 19.7 points on average because, as Chubick remembers, then-coach Danny Nee taught the Huskers to approach NU-Creighton meeting “ready to kick ass.” Beating the underdog Jays required matching their energy.
“It's like you're gonna have to fight the guy on your block,” Chubick said. “You don't show up to a fight with the guy on the block with your hands at your waist. You put ‘em up and get ready to throw down.”
Beginning in the late 90s, however, Nebraska’s neighborhood dynamics changed. Creighton qualified for its first NCAA tournament under Dana Altman in 1998-99, one year before Nebraska fired Nee. From there, Altman transformed the Bluejays into a mid-major power — leading them to seven tournament appearances in nine years — while Nebraska faded from basketball relevance.
Entering Tuesday, the Huskers are the “little brother” in this rivalry, Chubick said. Creighton, now a Big East power, has won 20 games 20 times in the past 22 seasons. Nebraska has done it twice in the same span. The Huskers have won 15 games in two-plus seasons under coach Fred Hoiberg, and six of those have come against Power Six competition.
Rivalry or not, Nebraska hired Hoiberg to win games like Tuesday’s. The Huskers haven’t, and they haven’t come close against the Jays, who have beaten Hoiberg’s teams by 21.5 points on average the past two seasons.
Hoiberg said Monday that he understands how “jacked up” the state is about its top basketball rivalry. He told the players how much Husker fans care about beating Creighton. Trey McGowens wrote his Creighton-Nebraska knowledge on the team’s whiteboard.
Now it’s time to learn what these Huskers know about beating the Jays. Pavelka will be watching and broadcasting from his usual courtside seat. He says a good Nebraska-Creighton game is as intense as any game in the country, and “the jury’s still out” around Lincoln about the Huskers after two games.
“It's an important game from that standpoint for Nebraska to get folks back (and) juiced up again,” Pavelka said.
Chubick will watch from his Omaha home hoping the Huskers can change their current trend. He knows Nebraska might not dominate Creighton like it did when he played, but it could at least keep the rivalry (and the games) competitive.
It could at least quiet the chirps.
“You're not going to just show up and beat them 12 out of 14 times,” Chubick said. “But you at least get it to the point where it’s 6-6, 7-5 — where it's a real rivalry.
“Right now, I think (Creighton) has to be looking at it going, ‘We thought you guys were supposed to be our rival, and you haven't even made it interesting very often. So is it really a rivalry anymore?’”