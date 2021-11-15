Huskers looking to reverse 'little brother' status in rivalry with Creighton

Entering Tuesday, the Huskers are the “little brother” in this rivalry, Chubick said. Creighton, now a Big East power, has won 20 games 20 times in the past 22 seasons. Nebraska has done it twice in the same span. The Huskers have won 15 games in two-plus seasons under coach Fred Hoiberg, and six of those have come against Power Six competition.

Rivalry or not, Nebraska hired Hoiberg to win games like Tuesday’s. The Huskers haven’t, and they haven’t come close against the Jays, who have beaten Hoiberg’s teams by 21.5 points on average the past two seasons.

Hoiberg said Monday that he understands how “jacked up” the state is about its top basketball rivalry. He told the players how much Husker fans care about beating Creighton. Trey McGowens wrote his Creighton-Nebraska knowledge on the team’s whiteboard.

Now it’s time to learn what these Huskers know about beating the Jays. Pavelka will be watching and broadcasting from his usual courtside seat. He says a good Nebraska-Creighton game is as intense as any game in the country, and “the jury’s still out” around Lincoln about the Huskers after two games.

“It's an important game from that standpoint for Nebraska to get folks back (and) juiced up again,” Pavelka said.