Huskers lose lead in final minutes as Nebraska falls to Rutgers
BASKETBALL

Huskers lose lead in final minutes as Nebraska falls to Rutgers

  • Updated
Check out the 2021-22 schedule for Nebraska men's basketball.

Nebraska lost to Rutgers 63-61 on Saturday, and the difference was the space between the back rim and the cylinder.

Trailing 63-60 with 7.1 seconds to go, Nebraska trusted Kobe Webter to dribble up the court and take the final shot. He drew a foul with 0.9 seconds to play, but he missed his first free throw. The Huskers (6-15, 0-10) have lost eight straight games and 13 of their last 14.

Rutgers took the lead off a Paul Mulcahy put back with 1:30 to play. Mulcahy finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Geo Baker led the Scarlet Knights with 14 And Mawot Mag, who hadn’t scored in his previous five appearances, set a new career-high with 13.

Bryce McGowens led Nebraska with 29 points, which tied a career-high. Trey McGowens added 11 points and seven rebounds. Derrick Walker scored nine points.

Nebraska will play at Michigan on Tuesday. The Wolverines beat NU 102-67 on Dec. 7 at PBA.

