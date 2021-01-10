Huskers make a comeback but still fall short against Indiana

Nebraska answered, quickly, with an 8-0 run that was capped off by one of Lat Mayen’s five 3-pointers. While the Hoosiers still led 46-34 at halftime — thanks to a buzzer-beating tip dunk from Trey Galloway — the Huskers didn’t go into retreat like they did at Ohio State.

After playing IU to a virtual draw for the first five minutes of the second half, Nebraska went on the attack.

A dunk from Derrick Walker started a 19-4 Nebraska run over six minutes that constituted NU’s best play of the Big Ten stretch. Six different Huskers scored. NU’s pack-the-paint defense started to pay off, as Indiana cooled down from 3-point range. Trey McGowens, driving intensely into an Indiana team that was playing its third game in six days, was the tip of Nebraska’s spear, and when he kicked out a pass to Kobe Webster, who made an open corner 3-pointer, Nebraska completed the run and had a 63-62 lead. It grew as big as 69-66.

Indiana freshman Anthony Leal hit a 3 to tie the game. That’s when Indiana’s best player — Trayce Jackson-Davis, quiet most of the day — took over.

His pretty layup at the 3:52 mark gave IU a 73-71 lead. He drew a foul on Indiana’s next possession and hit two free throws. He did it again on the next trip up the court.