Huskers make a comeback but still fall short against Indiana

LINCOLN — Nebraska men’s basketball climbed a mountain Sunday evening.
But the Huskers still couldn’t get over the hump.
In an 84-76 loss to Indiana, NU erased an 18-point first-half deficit and even took the lead for a brief moment in the second half.
But the Hoosiers controlled the game’s final four minutes, icing a dead heat with free throws while the Huskers had too many empty possessions.
Nebraska fell to 4-8 overall and 0-5 in the Big Ten.
Teddy Allen led NU with 21 points, while Lat Mayen pitched in 15 points. Derrick Walker, in his Husker debut, had ten points and three rebounds. The junior forward even started the game, as Nebraska lost center Yvan Ouedraogo for multiple games because of a positive COVID-19 test.
The Hoosiers (8-5 and 3-3) were led by Trayce Jackson-Davis — who had 15 points and 11 rebounds — and Rob Phinisee, who finished with 18 points.
Indiana, one of the Big Ten’s worst 3-point shooting teams, lit up the Huskers early from long range as Phinisee, a guard who normally scores 7.2 points per game, had 16 in the first half alone. His 3-pointer with 10:03 left gave IU its biggest lead, 31-13.
Nebraska answered, quickly, with an 8-0 run that was capped off by one of Lat Mayen’s five 3-pointers. While the Hoosiers still led 46-34 at halftime — thanks to a buzzer-beating tip dunk from Trey Galloway — the Huskers didn’t go into retreat like they did at Ohio State.
After playing IU to a virtual draw for the first five minutes of the second half, Nebraska went on the attack.
A dunk from Derrick Walker started a 19-4 Nebraska run over six minutes that constituted NU’s best play of the Big Ten stretch. Six different Huskers scored. NU’s pack-the-paint defense started to pay off, as Indiana cooled down from 3-point range. Trey McGowens, driving intensely into an Indiana team that was playing its third game in six days, was the tip of Nebraska’s spear, and when he kicked out a pass to Kobe Webster, who made an open corner 3-pointer, Nebraska completed the run and had a 63-62 lead. It grew as big as 69-66.
Indiana freshman Anthony Leal hit a 3 to tie the game. That’s when Indiana’s best player — Trayce Jackson-Davis, quiet most of the day — took over.
His pretty layup at the 3:52 mark gave IU a 73-71 lead. He drew a foul on Indiana’s next possession and hit two free throws. He did it again on the next trip up the court.
Nebraska’s possessions, meanwhile, came up empty far more often. Dalano Banton missed three free throws. On consecutive trips, Allen missed a fall-away 3 and had a swooping, nearly impossible reverse layup blocked. After both misses, he was whistled for a foul.
It was enough to let Indiana escape with the win. NU hasn’t won a Big Ten game since Jan. 7, 2020. The Huskers welcome Illinois on Wednesday.
Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH