 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Huskers miss 18 straight 3-pointers in loss to Kansas State
3 comments
alert top story topical
BASKETBALL

Huskers miss 18 straight 3-pointers in loss to Kansas State

Check out Derrick Walker's press conference after Nebraska basketball's loss to Michigan.

LINCOLN — Nebraska lost 67-58 to Kansas State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Wildcats shot only 39% from the field, but it didn’t matter. Nebraska ran a new offense to similar results. The Huskers shot 32.8% and missed 18 consecutive 3-pointers after making five of their first 10. NU has shot 20% or worse from 3-point range four times this season.

Alonzo Verge led Nebraska (5-7) with 20 points and five assists. He also committed five of the team’s 16 turnovers. Derrick Walker committed five, too, and Bryce McGowens added 14 points.

Nijel Pack led K-State (7-3) with 15 points, five assists and eight rebounds.

Nebraska will host Kennesaw State on Wednesday.

3 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert