Huskers miss 18 straight 3-pointers in loss to Kansas State

Check out Derrick Walker's press conference after Nebraska basketball's loss to Michigan.
LINCOLN — Nebraska lost 67-58 to Kansas State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Wildcats shot only 39% from the field, but it didn’t matter. Nebraska ran a new offense to similar results. The Huskers shot 32.8% and missed 18 consecutive 3-pointers after making five of their first 10. NU has shot 20% or worse from 3-point range four times this season.
Alonzo Verge led Nebraska (5-7) with 20 points and five assists. He also committed five of the team’s 16 turnovers. Derrick Walker committed five, too, and Bryce McGowens added 14 points.
Nijel Pack led K-State (7-3) with 15 points, five assists and eight rebounds.
Nebraska will host Kennesaw State on Wednesday.
Photos: Nebraska men's basketball hosts Michigan
Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg speaks to Alonzo Verge Jr. during a timeout during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. walks off the court at halftime with his team trailing 51-32 to Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) and Kobe Bufkin to score during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (left) and Derrick Walker (center) battle Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. for a rebound during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eduardo Andre (right) battles Michigan's Caleb Houstan for a rebound during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kobe Webster looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. lays on the court after getting fouled during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) and Kobe Bufkin to score during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Devante' Jones and Nebraska's Bryce McGowens battle for a rebound during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. (left) battles Nebraska's Eduardo Andre for a loose ball during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. drives up the court during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kobe Webster tries to control the ball during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga tries to block Michigan's Jaron Faulds during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga puts his face in a towel during a timeout during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Jaron Faulds blocks Nebraska's Derrick Walker during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (right) speaks to his brother Bryce McGowens (left) and Lat Mayen during a timeout during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (left) tries to get past Michigan's Zeb Jackson during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg reacts to a play during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens waits for his name to be announced before their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. and Derrick Walker try to get the ball away from Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. tries to block Michigan's Caleb Houstan during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates his 3-pointer during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Derrick Walker (13) tries to block Michigan's Zeb Jackson during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (left) and Derrick Walker (center) battle Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. for a rebound during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates his second 3-pointer during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates his 3-pointer during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Zeb Jackson (3) tries to get the ball away from Nebraska's Wilhelm Breidenbach during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eduardo Andre reacts after being subbed out during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
