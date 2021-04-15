Huskers 'need to improve in decision-making,' but Fred Hoiberg high on returning point guard options

“He’s going to be a great teammate — he’s an awesome kid — he’s going to come in and work extremely hard, he’s going to push the guys who are going to be out there on the floor,” Fred Hoiberg said. Fred’s wife, Carol, is a big fan of Sam walking on at Nebraska, too. Sam’s twin brother, Charlie, is headed to TCU where he’ll focus on academics.

“It’ll ease the empty nest that we would have had if Sam had gone away to college. He had some pretty intriguing opportunities. But, at the end of the day, he wanted to stay home and he wanted to play here. He’s really fallen in love with this community, as our entire family has.”

» Loenser and Joseph have already shown off their ability to connect with current NU players, Hoiberg said.

Hoiberg raved about Loenser work “all across the board” as an assistant at Iowa State and with the Chicago Bulls. It goes beyond Loenser’s much-discussed reputation as a developmental coach.

“If you see him with a scouting report, in a film room, commanding the room, he’s got such a great presence to him,” Hoiberg said. “…Nate’s done everything. He started at the bottom, and he’s as good as I’ve been around in all different areas.”