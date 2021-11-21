Huskers overcome poor 3-point shooting to defeat Southern

Andre finished with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting. And Derrick Walker scored a career-high 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

“Tonight we were much better than we were on opening night to take advantage of the switch on the inside,” Hoiberg said. “The first game, I thought we tried to retreat, didn’t get the ball moving side to side, and (Western Illinois) was able to sit there and lock on the ball. We could not take advantage and get points in the paint like we did tonight.”

The Huskers also couldn’t share the ball the way they have the last two games. Nebraska’s isolation-heavy attack produced just six assists against the Leathernecks on opening night. Less than two weeks later, the Huskers tallied 18 on Friday against Idaho State and again on Sunday.

The difference, according to point guard Alonzo Verge, is simple: “Me.”

"(I was) just overthinking,” Verge said of his early-season selfish streak. “Overthinking and making the game harder than what it's really supposed to be."

Now Verge said he’s “slowly but surely” finding his groove. He’s shot 50% or better in two straight games after failing to do so in his first three. And he’s recorded four assists and five rebounds per game during the same stretch.