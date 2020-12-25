Huskers overwhelmed by Michigan's firepower in second half

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball brought its big three — Teddy Allen, Trey McGowens and Dalano Banton. Michigan brought a whole army, including a giant platoon of reserves who never took off their warmup jerseys and served mostly as a cheering section.

As the No. 19 Wolverines’ 80-69 win over the Huskers wore on, that group found more to cheer. UM took control of a tight game by hitting its first seven shots, including a trio of 3-pointers, in the second half. Then, as NU made a late-game surge with McGowens, Michigan answered with enough plays to hold off the Huskers’ upset bid on Christmas.

Nebraska got 25 from Allen, who scored 14 points in the opening 10 minutes only to go cold in the second half. McGowens, scoreless in the first half, came alive in the second and finished with 15 points, which included a highlight-reel steal and dunk.

It just wasn’t enough to overcome Michigan’s balanced effort, including 20 points from Franz Wagner, 17 from Isaiah Livers and 13 from freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who added 15 rebounds. Four Wolverines scored in double digits as they overcame 15 turnovers by shooting 50.8% from the floor.