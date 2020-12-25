Huskers overwhelmed by Michigan's firepower in second half

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball brought its big three — Teddy Allen, Trey McGowens and Dalano Banton. Michigan brought a whole army, including a giant platoon of reserves who never took off their warmup jerseys and served mostly as a cheering section.
As the No. 19 Wolverines’ 80-69 win over the Huskers wore on, that group found more to cheer. UM took control of a tight game by hitting its first seven shots, including a trio of 3-pointers, in the second half. Then, as NU made a late-game surge with McGowens, Michigan answered with enough plays to hold off the Huskers’ upset bid on Christmas.
Nebraska got 25 from Allen, who scored 14 points in the opening 10 minutes only to go cold in the second half. McGowens, scoreless in the first half, came alive in the second and finished with 15 points, which included a highlight-reel steal and dunk.
It just wasn’t enough to overcome Michigan’s balanced effort, including 20 points from Franz Wagner, 17 from Isaiah Livers and 13 from freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who added 15 rebounds. Four Wolverines scored in double digits as they overcame 15 turnovers by shooting 50.8% from the floor.
Michigan (7-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big Ten) was especially hot to start the second half, clinging to a 36-34 lead. Wagner made a little baseline hook shot, followed by Livers, who missed several open 3-pointers in the first half, splashing one home for a 41-34 lead. Three minutes later, as Nebraska cut UM’s lead to 43-41, Livers hit another 3. That started a brisk 10-0 run that ended with Wagner hitting a corner 3, which prompted a timeout from NU coach Fred Hoiberg, who was frustrated by some of the second-half officiating.
Nebraska (4-5 and 0-2) battled back, getting to within 64-60 with 6:20 left after two McGowens free throws. Michigan immediately answered with another corner 3, this time from Mike Smith. The Huskers never got closer than five after that.
NU was able to hang in the game early thanks to Allen. With some of his family in attendance, Allen — wearing Grinch green shoes with red laces — went on the attack immediately, scoring 14 points in the opening 10 minutes, including seven straight to give the Huskers an 18-15 lead.
Allen’s game — a combination of flat-footed, 3-point jumpers and adjust-in-the-air scoop shots — is unpredictable enough to keep defenses off guard, and on Friday, Allen’s moves were half a step ahead of a Michigan defense that otherwise put the clamps on a NU offense that often defaulted to one-on-one moves and aborted drives that turned into fireball kickout passes.
As the half wore on, and Nebraska missed multiple chances to extend a one-possession lead, the Huskers’ inefficiency caught up with them. Michigan’s open jumpers, largely missed in the first half, started to fall. Dickinson, the burly 7-foot-1 center, slammed home a dunk. Chaundee Brown splashed home a 3. Michigan led by two at halftime after several Allen 3-pointers were off the mark just before half.
UM hit just 4 of 17 3-pointers in the first half.
