Huskers planning to hold college basketball tournament in Lincoln

LINCOLN — The Nebraska men’s basketball program plans to be part of a tournament held in Lincoln, with as many as 16 teams, in late November and early December, The World-Herald has learned.

The Huskers were previously scheduled to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which had been moved to Orlando, Florida.

The news of the Lincoln tournament, initially reported by CBS Sports, was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by sources with knowledge of the plan.

Although the tournament would be hosted in Lincoln, an event planner would have oversight of the event. The tournament would start around Nov. 25 — the first day men’s teams can start playing — and could potentially play games at both Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. A Zoom call to go over the concept was planned for late Wednesday afternoon.

The adjustment is being made amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the NCAA and its basketball programs to make considerable adjustments.