Huskers planning to hold college basketball tournament in Lincoln

LINCOLN — The Nebraska men’s basketball program plans to be part of a tournament held in Lincoln, with as many as 16 teams, in late November and early December, The World-Herald has learned.
The Huskers were previously scheduled to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which had been moved to Orlando, Florida.
The news of the Lincoln tournament, initially reported by CBS Sports, was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by sources with knowledge of the plan.
Although the tournament would be hosted in Lincoln, an event planner would have oversight of the event. The tournament would start around Nov. 25 — the first day men’s teams can start playing — and could potentially play games at both Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. A Zoom call to go over the concept was planned for late Wednesday afternoon.
The adjustment is being made amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the NCAA and its basketball programs to make considerable adjustments.
The situation remains fluid in case the Big Ten announces it will not allow league teams to play nonconference games. The key advantage, from Nebraska's perspective, is that it's safer staying in Lincoln with its antigen-testing protocol than it is getting on a plane and heading to Orlando.
Nebraska expects to be able to have all teams involved in the tournament get daily antigen tests before competition. There's also a chance the tournament is able to have fans, so long as officials at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department allow for it.
A request for official comment from Nebraska was not immediately answered.
The teams involved, according to a source, would largely involve Midwestern teams, including power-conference squads and mid-major programs. NU is looking at teams from the Big 12, SEC, Missouri Valley, Summit League and Conference USA, among other leagues.
UNO is one of the teams that may participate. Creighton remains on track for playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis, a tournament originally scheduled for the Bahamas that has now been moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Nebraska’s in-season tournament was supposed to be the Myrtle Beach Invitational, an eight-team event held the weekend before Thanksgiving. ESPN, which controls the event, has chosen to move it and seven other tournaments to its sports complex at Disney World in Orlando.
