Huskers rebound with 79-57 win over North Dakota State

LINCOLN – North Dakota State forward Rocky Kreuser may have been the tallest guy the floor, able to scan an entire court, but he couldn’t find a soul open for an inbounds pass early in his team’s 79-57 loss to Nebraska Saturday morning.

So Kreuser lobbed the ball into the backcourt so far no Bison guard could reach it. Turnover, one of 17 for NDSU. The Husker defense, so maligned in Fred Hoiberg’s first season, took another step forward as NU (2-1) closed the Golden Window event with a win that was rarely in doubt, even a flurry of missed Nebraska 3-pointers kept the Bison (0-2) closer than needed for much of the game.

NU was led by Teddy Allen, who scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half, Trey McGowens (19 points) and point guard Dalano Banton, who flirted with a triple-double after notching 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. That trio of Huskers helped turn a ten-point game midway through the second half into a runaway with steals and buckets. For the Bison, Lincoln East graduate Sam Griesel had nine points and 12 rebounds.

The Huskers (2-1) jumped out to an early 19-4 lead on the strength of tight defense – plenty of steals and deflections – that translated into open, made 3-pointers from Lat Mayen. NDSU (0-2) missed its first eight 3-pointers and struggled to knife into the paint against longer Husker defenders.

