Huskers see improvement as Alonzo Verge settles in role as Nebraska's 'floor general'

LINCOLN — Alonzo Verge only saw one person to blame for Nebraska’s early-season offensive struggles.

When asked Sunday what’s changed about the Huskers’ ball movement during their two-game winning streak, Verge pointed the finger at himself.

“It starts with me,” he said. “I’m the floor general. I’m the point guard. It starts with me getting my teammates involved — getting guys like Bryce (McGowens) going, guys like C.J. (Wilcher) going. The first few real games, I struggled with that.”

Verge said he overthought his decisions because he’d never been in charge of a Division I offense. Verge played the sixth-man role during his first season at Arizona State. And though he started his second year, he played next to point guard Remy Martin, who's now at Kansas.

Then Fred Hoiberg put the ball in Verge’s hands “90% of the time,” Verge said Sunday. Verge assumed responsibility for his teammates’ production. “My role has changed a lot,” he said. “It’s a big role, a different role.” One that didn’t match the attack-first instincts he relied on once the season started.