Huskers' Senior Night highlights difference in roster between Iowa and Nebraska

LINCOLN — Derrick Walker and Kobe Webster will walk for a second time. Trey McGowens and Lat Mayen will walk without knowing what their futures hold.

In 2022, Senior Night comes with more questions than closures.

“It’s strange,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Thursday. “My Senior Day was very emotional. But it’s different now because of everything going on in our world.”

One constant in Nebraska’s uncertain world: changing nameplates. The Huskers have rostered 29 scholarship players in three seasons under Fred Hoiberg, which is the most of any Big Ten program during that span. And the 13 non-seniors who have left stayed for an average of 1.4 years.

Contrast those numbers with Iowa, the Huskers’ steady, stationary archrival. The Hawkeyes have only fielded 20 scholarship players since 2019, tied for second-fewest in the conference. Only five Iowa players have left without exhausting their eligibility during that time, and they stayed an average of 3.4 years before doing so.

They didn’t leave without passing knowledge on to their successors, either. Keegan Murray told The World-Herald two weeks ago that 2020 national player of the year Luka Garza taught him “what hard work is really like.” One year later, Murray has filled Garza’s role seamlessly, but he doesn’t have to shoulder the leadership role that comes with being a team’s offensive hub.

The Hawkeyes have seniors Jordan Bohannon (in his sixth year) and Connor McCaffery (in his fifth) for that.

“I think it's part of the culture that we have here, thankfully,” Iowa assistant Billy Taylor told The World Herald before the first Iowa-Nebraska game. “Whether it's been (Garza or Tyler Cook or (Mike) Gesell and (Anthony) Clemmons, we’ve had so many guys along the way that have been great leaders of Iowa basketball.

“This year, we have Jordan Bohannon and Connor McCaffery. Their leadership and their ability take some of that off of Keegan’s plate so that he can just go out and play.”

The Huskers don’t have institutional pillars like Bohannon and McCaffrey. Walker, the only remaining player from Hoiberg’s first roster, has played 1.5 seasons in Lincoln because of transfer sit-out rules and a suspension. Other upperclassmen like Trevor Lakes, Mayen, McGowens and Webster, have played only two. And Alonzo Verge, the Huskers’ point guard, was handed the keys to the offense in his first season.

Now all those veteran voices could be gone by next season, which would leave second-year freshman Eduardo Andre as NU’s most experienced Husker. Hoiberg pointed to Wilhelm Breidenbach, Quaran McPherson and Denim Dawson as future culture-setters on Thursday. Verge added C.J. Wilcher’s name to that group and said the underclassmen will benefit from the adversity they faced this season. Verge’s advice to them going forward: Fight through the lulls.

“When I first got here, the No. 1 thing that was a problem was just everybody putting their heads down,” Verge said. “We're down six, it feels like we're down 30.

“That's one thing I try to teach all the guys is, you make a mistake, keep your head up. I try to teach all those guys to have a short memory in this thing.”

Nebraska doesn’t know who will be back to spread Verge’s wisdom. In addition to the upperclassmen, Bryce McGowens could play his final game at PBA on Friday. So could any Huskers with ideas about transferring.

Hoiberg said there’s no timeline for players’ decisions about their futures. He still thinks it’s too early to begin those conversations. Dalano Banton’s stretched into the summer last year, which is how Verge became a Husker.

Come Friday, the players will walk. Then the coaches will wait, and so will the culture building. Hoiberg likes his underclassmen, but it’s hard to project without knowing who will play with them.

“We'll see,” Hoiberg said when asked about future leadership. “That's all to be determined, I guess, because you don't have your whole roster here for the offseason. But I feel good about the group we've assembled coming in here next year.”

