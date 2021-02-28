Huskers still have a chance to finish the season with a flourish

LINCOLN — Twice during its decade in the Big Ten, Nebraska finished last or tied for last in the league standings.
It is likely to happen for a third time this season, as the Huskers sit in 14th and would need to win out to claim sole possession of 13th. Given No. 9 Iowa’s presence on Nebraska’s remaining regular-season schedule, that’s a big ask.
But while NU’s cellar dwelling in 2012 ended Doc Sadler’s tenure as coach, and last year’s basement bedroom included 17 straight losses, this version of Husker hoops has a chance to finish with a little flourish.
Step one is already complete. Nebraska beat reeling Minnesota 78-74 on Saturday night. The injury-riddled Gophers — whose coach is in the hot seat — were ripe to be picked off, and NU did.
Now, the Huskers (6-17, 2-14 Big Ten) will look to build on a conference win with another home game Monday night against Rutgers. The extra Pinnacle Bank Arena contest — scheduled 15 hours before the start of the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament — offers perks not available during the Maryland double-dip road trip that followed Nebraska’s 62-61 win over Penn State.
“Having a little home stretch definitely does help, just with our bodies,” guard Kobe Webster said. “We can get treatment at the facilities, sleep in our own beds, not have to be on a flight or a bus all the time. So I think it does help, but this is what we signed up for. We’re going to be ready either way.”
Nebraska has kept battling despite a four-week COVID-19 pause, a rigorous February slate and little incentive beyond personal satisfaction and development.
Barring a miracle five-day run at the league tournament, NU’s season ends in roughly 10 days, but coach Fred Hoiberg is still mixing and matching lineups and trying to find a winning formula late in the year.
“For the guys to continue to come into work, that’s the behind-the-scenes stuff that people don’t see,” Hoiberg said. “I think everybody appreciates the effort that we’ve gone out and played with, facing more adversity than any team in the country with everything we’ve gone through in the middle of the season.”
Not to mention the rugged schedule. If the Huskers were in a different league — the Pac-12, for example, where five teams rank 95th or worse in the KenPom rankings — they might have more wins. In the Big Ten, only Nebraska (109th) is ranked 100th or below. Rutgers (13-9, 9-9) is ranked 27th in KenPom and 31st in the NET rankings after beating Indiana and sports one of the league’s best defenses in blocks (first) and steals (second).
NU has struggled with turnovers — almost 14 per game — and finishing at the rim. But it has become, almost quietly, a much better 3-point shooting team.
Nebraska is up to 33.5% from 3 in league play. That’s modest compared with where Hoiberg wants it, but it ranks seventh among conference teams. In NU’s last five games, it’s shooting 40.3% from 3.
NU’s 86-83 loss to Penn State on Tuesday and its win over Minnesota were two of its three best field goal shooting performances of the Hoiberg era. The offense he wants is starting to come.
Hoiberg said he stressed with the team a “0-0” that takes each game as its own season. Should the Huskers win two of their last three — and one of those games is at Northwestern — while the Wildcats lose out, NU will be the No. 13 seed via tiebreaker for the Big Ten Tournament.
“Hopefully we can get something to feel good about into the (Big Ten) tournament and the offseason,” Hoiberg said. “I’m so proud of these guys for how they continued to work through very difficult, tumultuous times.”
Noteworthy
Rutgers has another post for the Huskers to handle in 6-foot-11, 255-pound center Myles Johnson, who averages 8.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and almost three blocks per game. His backup, freshman Clifford Omoruyi, is 6-11, 240.
Excluding the Big Ten tournament, the last time NU won back-to-back regular-season Big Ten games was in February 2019, when the Huskers beat Minnesota and Northwestern.
Directly following the game Monday, preparation for the girls state basketball tournament will begin, with the arena closing 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game.