Huskers still have a chance to finish the season with a flourish

Not to mention the rugged schedule. If the Huskers were in a different league — the Pac-12, for example, where five teams rank 95th or worse in the KenPom rankings — they might have more wins. In the Big Ten, only Nebraska (109th) is ranked 100th or below. Rutgers (13-9, 9-9) is ranked 27th in KenPom and 31st in the NET rankings after beating Indiana and sports one of the league’s best defenses in blocks (first) and steals (second).

NU has struggled with turnovers — almost 14 per game — and finishing at the rim. But it has become, almost quietly, a much better 3-point shooting team.

Nebraska is up to 33.5% from 3 in league play. That’s modest compared with where Hoiberg wants it, but it ranks seventh among conference teams. In NU’s last five games, it’s shooting 40.3% from 3.

NU’s 86-83 loss to Penn State on Tuesday and its win over Minnesota were two of its three best field goal shooting performances of the Hoiberg era. The offense he wants is starting to come.