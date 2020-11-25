Huskers top 100 points in season-opening win over McNeese State

LINCOLN — Nebraska guard Teddy Allen ran onto the court in an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday acknowledging a Husker crowd that wasn’t there. It was a funny gesture in a rough pandemic all over the state.

Halfway through the Huskers’ season-opening 102-55 rout over McNeese State, Allen and Trey McGowens teamed up on an alley-oop that would have raised the roof if fans were there. Allen, catching a pass from Thorir Thorbjarnarson, drove down the middle of the lane, almost to the rim, before he casually flipped a pass upward to McGowens on Allen’s right wing. McGowens caught the ball above the rim and threw it down from a foot away.

It was that kind of show for a handful of media and Husker fans watching on Big Ten Network. Fifteen steals. Seven dunks. The 3-point shooting coach Fred Hoiberg expects from his team. Plays where three guys fly at the rim, two miss layups, but the third flips one over his shoulder.

And though the smaller, slower Cowboys (0-1) seemed overmatched, that didn’t stop a bunch of low-major all-stars from taking their run at NU last year.