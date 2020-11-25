Huskers top 100 points in season-opening win over McNeese State

LINCOLN — Nebraska guard Teddy Allen ran onto the court in an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday acknowledging a Husker crowd that wasn’t there. It was a funny gesture in a rough pandemic all over the state.
Halfway through the Huskers’ season-opening 102-55 rout over McNeese State, Allen and Trey McGowens teamed up on an alley-oop that would have raised the roof if fans were there. Allen, catching a pass from Thorir Thorbjarnarson, drove down the middle of the lane, almost to the rim, before he casually flipped a pass upward to McGowens on Allen’s right wing. McGowens caught the ball above the rim and threw it down from a foot away.
It was that kind of show for a handful of media and Husker fans watching on Big Ten Network. Fifteen steals. Seven dunks. The 3-point shooting coach Fred Hoiberg expects from his team. Plays where three guys fly at the rim, two miss layups, but the third flips one over his shoulder.
And though the smaller, slower Cowboys (0-1) seemed overmatched, that didn’t stop a bunch of low-major all-stars from taking their run at NU last year.
This year’s Huskers have already improved on last year in one way: They won their season opener. They had more points by halftime (50) than they scored in 40 minutes against UC Riverside last year. They scored 100 points for the first time since 2018.
It’s a start. It’s a win. Even if Nebraska has exactly 24 hours to savor it before a Thanksgiving tilt against a much-tougher Nevada.
NU (1-0) was led by a slew of newcomers, including McGowens (14 points), Allen (14 points, five rebounds), Lat Mayen (13 points), Shamiel Stevenson (12 points, six rebounds) and, in a stuff-the-stat-sheet performance, sophomore point guard Dalano Banton, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals before exiting the game with six minutes left.
Scottsbluff High School grad Dru Kuxhausen scored 11 points for McNeese State, but he was largely held in check by a variety of Nebraska defenders, including Thorbjarnarson.
The Huskers had a hot hand early, jumping out to a 14-5 lead off of four Banton assists and three 3-pointers from Mayen, who lived up to his preseason hype with a series of in-rhythm jumpers over the McNeese State defense. The Cowboys kept it within four possessions until the 7:30 mark of the first half, when NU started a long, cumulative pounding that stretched the final 27 minutes of the game. At one point deep into the second half the Huskers notched a 25-2 run.
Nebraska’s defense smothered McNeese inside the 3-point line, and repeatedly got into passing lanes outside of it, forcing 27 turnovers. NU scored 43 points off of them.
And while the game was still in doubt, the Huskers hit their 3s, including 7 of 13 in the first half.
Nebraska will return to the court Thanksgiving Day in a 1 p.m. game against Nevada. The Wolfpack play North Dakota State Wednesday afternoon as part of the Golden Window multi-team event.
Notes
» In a surprise greeting, Nebraska players were introduced on the Pinnacle Bank Arena video screens by friends and family. In the case of Mayen, it appeared the entire youth basketball program of the John McVeity Centre YMCA in Smithfield Plains, South Australia, was on hand to announce him in the starting lineup. Husker teammates clapped heartily for Mayen. Allen was introduced by a variety of family and friends, including the Boys Town basketball team and his son.
» With Derrick Walker suspended for 16 games by the NCAA for a violation he committed at Tennessee, NU’s frontcourt depth is perilously thin. Another Husker post, freshman Eduardo Andre, was not seen at PBA Wednesday.
» McNeese State got 10 points from senior guard Ra’Shawn Langston, the only player on the court wearing a mask during play.
