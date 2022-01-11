Illinois' size and shooting pose tough test for Huskers

LINCOLN — Ayo Dosunmu is gone. Andre Curbelo is injured. Yet when Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg looks at Illinois on tape, he sees a better team than last year’s Big Ten champions.
Kofi Cockburn, the Illini’s immovable center and the country’s fourth-leading scorer (22.5 points per game) plays a significant role in Hoiberg’s assessment. But so do the shooters Illinois coach Brad Underwood has assembled around Cockburn.
Through 14 games, five Illinois players with at least 20 3-point attempts are shooting 35% or better from behind the line. The Illini are shooting 38.8% from 3 as a team, which ranks 16th nationally.
“And when you shoot around 40% (from 3-point range) around the most dominant big in our league — maybe in the country,” Hoiberg said Monday, “that puts (us) in a very difficult position.”
Nebraska’s track record under Hoiberg portrays Tuesday’s defensive task in a more difficult light. In 75 games under Hoiberg, Nebraska has allowed at least 10 made 3-pointers in 28 of them. That’s five more instances than any other Big Ten team during Hoiberg’s tenure and just seven fewer than Tim Miles’ Huskers surrendered in seven seasons.
Eight of those 28 games have come this season, including two last week. Through 16 games, NU’s opponents are scoring 38.6% of their points on 3s, the 18th-highest figure in the country. How could a coach so numbers-minded preside over a defense that concedes basketball’s most valuable shot?
Hoiberg sees three reasons — size shortage, subpar shooting luck and poor effort — and they all apply to Tuesday's game.
NU’s problems begin with its size, or lack thereof. The Huskers’ rotation has featured one player taller than 6-foot-9 (Eduardo Andre) and none heavier than 245 pounds under Hoiberg, which makes it hard for the Huskers to guard the Big Ten’s elite size without perimeter help.
Last Sunday against Ohio State, Nebraska built its defensive game plan around stopping E.J. Liddell and Zed Key, who entered the game as OSU’s top two scorers thanks to their physical post games. The plan worked — NU held Liddell and Key to 17 combined points on 26.3% shooting — but the double teams behind that success left the Huskers’ defense with too few resources on the perimeter. Ohio State sank a season-high 16 3-pointers in the win.
“We're going to be outsized at times where we have to have (double teams) in our package,” Hoiberg said last week. “But we're also going to have to man up and play one-on-one and make it difficult on those guys so we don't have to trap and get into rotation.”
Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham thrived against NU’s scrambling defense, scoring a career-high 35 points on a career-high six made 3s. Branham isn’t alone, either. Seven players — Branham, Dean Reiber (Rutgers), Max Christie (Michigan State), Terrell Burden (Kennesaw State), Wendell Green Jr. (Auburn), Brandon Johns Jr. (Michigan) and Terrance Williams (Michigan) — have tied or set new career-best scoring outputs against Nebraska in its past seven games. Six made at least two 3-pointers against the Huskers, but none of them entered their matchup against NU shooting better than 33.3%.
When Nebraska was choosing which players to help away from, the stats pointed toward the players who eventually burned them.
“We don't do very well when we play the numbers,” Hoiberg said. “I don't go to Vegas very often, and when I do, I'm not very good.”
But that’s a cop-out, and Hoiberg doesn’t believe Nebraska deserves one. Yes, the Huskers have suffered from bad shooting luck, but they’ve also accentuated their luck with poor defensive effort.
Hoiberg pointed out that letting a ball-handler drive past you creates the same defensive chaos as hard double teams. Losing a shooter in transition yields the same result as leaving him to help your teammate. And four of the career-best performances against Nebraska have come during games when Hoiberg has publicly criticized NU’s effort.
Johns and Williams hit five combined 3s during NU’s 102-67 loss to Michigan. Green made four when Auburn embarrassed the Huskers four days later. And Reiber hit two during NU’s 28-point loss to Rutgers on Saturday.
Did Reiber outperform his credentials? Sure. But “it was because of us,” Hoiberg said. “Our intensity wasn’t nearly where it needed to be.”
Defending Illinois will require Nebraska’s full attention at all times. Cockburn demands double teams, and the Illini deploy few weak shooters. NU forward Derrick Walker said the Huskers will rely on trust when defending Illinois — trust that teammates will know where to rotate, run there on time and maintain maximum effort.
If NU can fulfill those objectives, maybe its rotten luck will change, too.
“We’ve just got to go out there and fly around,” Hoiberg said. “Do the best we can getting Kofi to get his touches a little bit further out, which obviously is easier said than done. And then contest those shooters on the floor at all times, and hope they miss.”
Even when Illinois misses, it often maintains possession. The Illini rebound 41.8% of their own misses, which ranks first in the country. And Cockburn grabs 3.8 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks first in the Big Ten and seventh nationally.
The pressure falls on Walker to keep Cockburn off the glass. And though Cockburn recorded five offensive rebounds in two games against Nebraska last season, Walker is not intimidated by the Illinois center.
“He plays basketball, I play basketball,” Walker said. “He might be larger than me, but I'm not really too worried. I'm just as strong as him.”
Even if that’s true, boxing out Cockburn will keep Walker occupied, meaning Nebraska will need its perimeter players to fight for rebounds, too. Four Illinois players besides Cockburn average one offensive rebound per game, using the attention Cockburn draws to their advantage.
“Our guards have got to get in there,” Hoiberg said. “Our bigs are gonna have their hands full guarding him. (Illinois produces) a lot of long rebounds with the amount of 3s that they shoot. It’s got to be a concerted, five-man effort to join the fight.”
Walker said Trey McGowens threw down a windmill dunk during Monday’s practice, which is one of many positive signs from McGowens’ recovery from a broken foot.
Hoiberg said McGowens is “responding great” to an increased workload, which includes a two-day-on, one-day-off workout routine. McGowens hasn’t felt any pain during his ramp-up, and he’s testing as a more explosive athlete than he did before the injury.
He will have another X-ray on Wednesday to determine the next step in his recovery.