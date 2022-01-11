Illinois' size and shooting pose tough test for Huskers

Hoiberg sees three reasons — size shortage, subpar shooting luck and poor effort — and they all apply to Tuesday's game.

NU’s problems begin with its size, or lack thereof. The Huskers’ rotation has featured one player taller than 6-foot-9 (Eduardo Andre) and none heavier than 245 pounds under Hoiberg, which makes it hard for the Huskers to guard the Big Ten’s elite size without perimeter help.

Last Sunday against Ohio State, Nebraska built its defensive game plan around stopping E.J. Liddell and Zed Key, who entered the game as OSU’s top two scorers thanks to their physical post games. The plan worked — NU held Liddell and Key to 17 combined points on 26.3% shooting — but the double teams behind that success left the Huskers’ defense with too few resources on the perimeter. Ohio State sank a season-high 16 3-pointers in the win.

“We're going to be outsized at times where we have to have (double teams) in our package,” Hoiberg said last week. “But we're also going to have to man up and play one-on-one and make it difficult on those guys so we don't have to trap and get into rotation.”