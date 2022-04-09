Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves attends Nebraska spring game

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves was on the field before Saturday’s spring game as part of his Nebraska visit. Reeves, a 6-foot-6 guard who averaged 20.1 points per game last season, was accompanied by senior Derrick Walker, coaches Fred Hoiberg, Armon Gates, Adam Howard and head of basketball operations Luca Virgilio .

Reeves impressed with Husker fans’ presence at the scrimmage. He’d only seen one like it once, during a visit to Wisconsin. He also watched as a group of young fans grabbed Derrick Walker’s from behind the sideline fence for a picture.

Reeves said he still has several visits to make on his tour. He’s receiving interest from Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Texas Tech, to name a few. He hopes to make a decision within the next month.

