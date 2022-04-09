Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves attends Nebraska spring game

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves was on the field before Saturday’s spring game as part of his Nebraska visit. Reeves, a 6-foot-6 guard who averaged 20.1 points per game last season, was accompanied by senior Derrick Walker, coaches Fred Hoiberg, Armon Gates, Adam Howard and head of basketball operations Luca Virgilio .
Reeves impressed with Husker fans’ presence at the scrimmage. He’d only seen one like it once, during a visit to Wisconsin. He also watched as a group of young fans grabbed Derrick Walker’s from behind the sideline fence for a picture.
Reeves said he still has several visits to make on his tour. He’s receiving interest from Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Texas Tech, to name a few. He hopes to make a decision within the next month.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska spring game
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy throws an incomplete pass in the first quarter during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson fakes a handfoff to Jaquez Yant in the first quarter during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brian Buschini punts the ball in the first quarter during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, center, stands with his nephew, recruit Dylan Raiola, and brother, former Husker Dominic Raiola, ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers recruit Dylan Raiola stands on the sidelines ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker offensive line coach Donovan Raiola stands with his nephew, recruit Dylan Raiola, ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers recruit William 'Pop' Watson stands on the sidelines ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers recruit Emmett Johnson stands on the sidelines ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers recruit Timmy Bleekrode stands on the sidelines ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker Dominic Raiola stands on the sidelines with his son, recruit Dylan Raiola (not pictured), ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker offensive line coach Donovan Raiola stands with his nephew, recruit Dylan Raiola, ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch talks tot he team during warm-ups for the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's AJ Rollins runs out for a pass during warm-ups before the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws a pass during warm-ups before the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The family of Husker defensive back Javier Morton, from left, Devaughn Morton, Sydney Morton, Sanchez Morton and Ana Everett, all of Atlanta, Georgia, walk on campus ahead of the Nebraska football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man skateboards on campus ahead of the Nebraska football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa and Jason Dalton, of Colby, Kans., walk through the University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Plaza and past the north stadium expansion construction ahead of the Nebraska football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans walk past daffodils before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug Christie cruises past Memorial Stadium in his 1951 Chevy Deluxe before the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
People walk near Hamilton Hall toward Memorial Stadium during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk towards Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans walk past daffodils before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk towards Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!