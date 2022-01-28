Improving Nebraska's rebounding will be key in Huskers' rematch with Rutgers

Nebraska hasn’t — at least not often enough. McGowens said NU didn’t finish defensive possessions strong enough on Thursday. Hoiberg said the Huskers too often were driven under the rim by the Badgers. Walker admitted to losing his share of rebounding battles, too.

“I can’t even say anything because my man got a couple offensive rebounds on me,” he said.

The Huskers did hold Wisconsin to four offensive rebounds after halftime, though. Hoiberg said NU “did a much better job” on the glass as the game progressed. Walker said he noticed more white jerseys in the paint.

“To me, that shows we’re trying,” Walker said.

But those other nine still count, and NU’s rebounding problem has persisted all season. Thursday’s game marked the seventh time this season that an NU opponent has rebounded at least one-third of its misses.

Can the Huskers fix those issues in time for Saturday’s game against Rutgers, which outrebounded Nebraska by 16 during NU’s 93-65 loss in New Jersey?

Walker doesn’t know. “At this point, you either got it or you don’t,” he said.