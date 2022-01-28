Improving Nebraska's rebounding will be key in Huskers' rematch with Rutgers

LINCOLN — Almost three hours after it ended, Nebraska’s 73-65 loss to Wisconsin lingered in Derrick Walker’s mind.
Walker and Trevor Lakes stayed behind to watch the Husker women’s team trounce the Badgers. But as NU cruised through the third quarter, Walker was still wondering how his Huskers squandered another opportunity.
“I’m trying to figure out how to win,” Walker said.
The blueprint is not a secret. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg has explained it since the season began. Move the ball, talk on defense and please — particularly due to NU’s size disadvantage — put a body on prospective rebound crashers.
The last part has been the hardest.
After Wisconsin rebounded 13 of its 33 misses (39%) on Thursday, the Huskers rank 330th out of 358 Division I teams in opponent offensive rebound rate (33%). Only two high-major teams — West Virginia and Washington — are worse.
Asked what makes a good rebounding team, Walker and Bryce McGowens gave two versions of the same answer: “Will,” Walker said. “Wanting to rebound,” McGowens said.
When did Walker first notice NU was lacking those qualities?
“It’s kind of been awhile,” Walker said. “We’re seeing a lot of the same things happening within us as a team. Like (McGowens) said, it is laziness. It’s about if you want to do it or not.”
Nebraska hasn’t — at least not often enough. McGowens said NU didn’t finish defensive possessions strong enough on Thursday. Hoiberg said the Huskers too often were driven under the rim by the Badgers. Walker admitted to losing his share of rebounding battles, too.
“I can’t even say anything because my man got a couple offensive rebounds on me,” he said.
The Huskers did hold Wisconsin to four offensive rebounds after halftime, though. Hoiberg said NU “did a much better job” on the glass as the game progressed. Walker said he noticed more white jerseys in the paint.
“To me, that shows we’re trying,” Walker said.
But those other nine still count, and NU’s rebounding problem has persisted all season. Thursday’s game marked the seventh time this season that an NU opponent has rebounded at least one-third of its misses.
Can the Huskers fix those issues in time for Saturday’s game against Rutgers, which outrebounded Nebraska by 16 during NU’s 93-65 loss in New Jersey?
Walker doesn’t know. “At this point, you either got it or you don’t,” he said.
Whatever “it” is — be it unselfishness, grit or something else — Nebraska needs more. Walker hopes change is coming, but “I can’t make somebody else do their job.” Through 20 games, solving Nebraska’s repetitive issues feels like taking an exam he didn’t study for.
“It’s like if you have to pass a test and you keep failing the test,” Walker said. “What do you do to change that if you don’t know (the answers)?”
» Nebraska reverted to some of its worst isolation tendencies against the Badgers. Alonzo Verge wasted possessions dribbling too much. McGowens and Keisei Tominaga forced jump shots. The ball didn’t move enough.
After the game, McGowens was asked if those moments can hurt team morale.
“Nah,” McGowens said. “It's part of basketball. Not everything's gonna be perfect.”
Says the man hoisting the jumpers. What about the bystanders who watch their teammates isolate? What about Derrick Walker, the man McGowens waved off to shoot a pull-up 3 over a seven-footer while Brad Davison was guarding Walker?
McGowens made the shot, but he and his fellow guards have missed plenty like it. Walker said those moments don't affect other parts of his game. But he does have a rule for hero-ball possessions.
“If you want to play one-on-one, you got to make the shot,” Walker said. “If not, just move the ball.”
» When Hoiberg hears a solitary ball bouncing on Nebraska’s practice court, he knows Lat Mayen is working. That’s why Hoiberg is so excited to see Mayen’s jump shot come around recently.
Mayen scored a career-high 11 points against Wisconsin. And over his last six games, Mayen is shooting 44.4% from 3-point range. That’s after a 10-game stretch where Mayen averaged four points per game and shot 18.2% from 3.
Amid those struggles, Hoiberg never heard the ball stop bouncing.
“I'm proud of Lat for continuing to fight and battle,” Hoiberg said. “Obviously it's been a tough year for him shooting the basketball, but he continues to come in and get extra work.
“So he's playing with a lot more confidence right now. It's good to see — he's an important part (of our team). We need him with his size at that four spot.”