In beastly Big Ten, preseason poll predicts tough year for Husker hoops

LINCOLN — Nebraska will have to earn the respect of Big Ten media, as evidenced by the 28-member preseason poll released Tuesday by The Athletic and the Columbus Dispatch.

The Huskers finished 13th out of 14 teams in the poll, which polled two beat writers from each team. The Big Ten does not conduct its own official preseason poll.

Illinois was narrowly selected as the preseason favorite, followed by Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Rutgers.

NU slumped to 7-25 in coach Fred Hoiberg’s first year because of a cobbled-together roster of junior college players and fifth-year transfers. Aside from a handful of players, the roster has been entirely turned over, adding a two-year ACC starter in Trey McGowens and high-volume scorer Teddy Allen. Hoiberg expects the team to be far more competitive in 2020-21.

The Big Ten won’t make it easy. Seven league teams found spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. All teams but Nebraska are also ranked inside KenPom’s top 100.

Nebraska finished ahead of Northwestern, which swept the Huskers last season. Among the 28 ballots, Nebraska didn’t finish any higher than 12th.