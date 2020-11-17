In beastly Big Ten, preseason poll predicts tough year for Husker hoops

LINCOLN — Nebraska will have to earn the respect of Big Ten media, as evidenced by the 28-member preseason poll released Tuesday by The Athletic and the Columbus Dispatch.
The Huskers finished 13th out of 14 teams in the poll, which polled two beat writers from each team. The Big Ten does not conduct its own official preseason poll.
Illinois was narrowly selected as the preseason favorite, followed by Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Rutgers.
NU slumped to 7-25 in coach Fred Hoiberg’s first year because of a cobbled-together roster of junior college players and fifth-year transfers. Aside from a handful of players, the roster has been entirely turned over, adding a two-year ACC starter in Trey McGowens and high-volume scorer Teddy Allen. Hoiberg expects the team to be far more competitive in 2020-21.
The Big Ten won’t make it easy. Seven league teams found spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. All teams but Nebraska are also ranked inside KenPom’s top 100.
Nebraska finished ahead of Northwestern, which swept the Huskers last season. Among the 28 ballots, Nebraska didn’t finish any higher than 12th.
Among the preseason player honors, Iowa forward Luka Garza was the runaway favorite to repeat as Big Ten player of the year after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds last season. Illinois shooting guard Adam Miller was tabbed as the preseason freshman of the year. No Huskers received votes for any of the preseason player honors.
1. Illinois 376 (16)
2. Iowa 350 (6)
3. Wisconsin 347 (6)
4. Michigan State 323
5. Rutgers 249
6. Michigan 241
7. Ohio State 229
8. Indiana 212
9. Purdue 179
10. Maryland 141
11. Minnesota 121
12. Penn State 72
13. Nebraska 54
14. Northwestern 47
Player of the year votes:
Luka Garza, Iowa (24)
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (4)
Freshman of the year votes:
Adam Miller, Illinois (12)
Khristian Lander, Indiana (10)
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan (4)
Zeb Jackson, Michigan (1)
Ethan Morton, Purdue (1)
First-team All-Big Ten (unanimous selections in caps):
LUKA GARZA, Iowa (28)
AYO DOSUNMU, Illinois (28)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (24)
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (11)
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin (11)
Franz Wagner, Michigan (11)
Also receiving votes: Marcus Carr, Minnesota (7); Aaron Henry, Michigan State (7); Geo Baker, Rutgers (6); Joey Hauser, Michigan State (2); Joshua Langford, Michigan State (1); Micah Potter, Wisconsin (1); D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin (1); Rocket Watts, Michigan State (1); Joe Wieskamp, Iowa (1).
