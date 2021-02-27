In game full of drama, Nebraska basketball defeats Minnesota

LINCOLN — Never a dull moment with Nebraska basketball.
The Huskers won their second Big Ten game of the season, 78-74 over Minnesota, but the victory came full of drama — turnovers, missed free throws, monitor reviews and frustrated benches. At game’s end, with Nebraska’s 13-point lead whittled down to one, the team’s two seniors, Kobe Webster and Thor Thorbjarnarson, knocked down free throws to seal the victory.
Nebraska improved to 6-17 overall and 2-14 in the Big Ten. The win matched the Huskers’ Big Ten win total from last season, as well. Reeling Minnesota — led by Marcus Carr’s 41 points — fell to 13-12 and 6-12.
The Huskers had five players score in double figures — led by Dalano Banton, who had 14 — as they shot 54.5% from the floor. The shooting helped offset 18 turnovers, which Minnesota turned into 24 points.
Starting Thorbjarnarson and Webster in place of juniors Teddy Allen and Banton, the Huskers had notable troubles with turnovers — 13 in the first half alone, several on clear offensive fouls — but also played some of their most unselfish offense of the season, as eight players scored in the first half off of nine NU assists.
Nebraska took its first lead at 8-6 on a Derrick Walker dunk and generally held the advantage in the opening 20 minutes despite 20 points from Minnesota guard Marcus Carr, whose combination of aggressive drives and step-back 3-pointers were hard to handle. Both teams had five minutes scoring droughts — the Gophers because of 11 straight misses, the Huskers due to a run of turnovers — but Nebraska had a 33-31 lead at half.
Coach Fred Hoiberg sent out the same starting lineup for the second half, and NU jumped out to a 44-35 lead behind six points from Walker and five points from Webster. Nebraska matched that lead of nine, at 53-44, before a flagrant foul on Lat Mayen helped the Gophers have a five-point possession.
That’s when Banton broke out of a multi-game slump, scoring seven straight points as part of an 11-2 NU run, punctuated by a 3-pointer from Shamiel Stevenson. The Huskers led 64-51 with 8:13 left.
Much like it did in a 62-61 win over Penn State, Nebraska went dry late with empty possessions. Carr — whose 41 points matched the Pinnacle Bank Arena record set by Teddy Allen Tuesday night — got the Gophers within 74-73 with 14 seconds left.
Webster was fouled with 8.5 seconds left and hit two free throws. Hoiberg called timeout to set up NU’s defense, which fouled Carr before he could get off a 3-pointer. Carr made 1 of 2 free throws, and Thorbjarnarson made the game-clinching free throws after that.
