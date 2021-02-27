In game full of drama, Nebraska basketball defeats Minnesota

LINCOLN — Never a dull moment with Nebraska basketball.

The Huskers won their second Big Ten game of the season, 78-74 over Minnesota, but the victory came full of drama — turnovers, missed free throws, monitor reviews and frustrated benches. At game’s end, with Nebraska’s 13-point lead whittled down to one, the team’s two seniors, Kobe Webster and Thor Thorbjarnarson, knocked down free throws to seal the victory.

Nebraska improved to 6-17 overall and 2-14 in the Big Ten. The win matched the Huskers’ Big Ten win total from last season, as well. Reeling Minnesota — led by Marcus Carr’s 41 points — fell to 13-12 and 6-12.

The Huskers had five players score in double figures — led by Dalano Banton, who had 14 — as they shot 54.5% from the floor. The shooting helped offset 18 turnovers, which Minnesota turned into 24 points.

Starting Thorbjarnarson and Webster in place of juniors Teddy Allen and Banton, the Huskers had notable troubles with turnovers — 13 in the first half alone, several on clear offensive fouls — but also played some of their most unselfish offense of the season, as eight players scored in the first half off of nine NU assists.