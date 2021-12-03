Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Dec. 3

1. Purdue (7-0)
Last week (preseason): No. 1
Last five games: 5-0
The Boilermakers may be the top-ranked team in the country by next week. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has rediscovered his jump shot. Sophomore Zach Edey, the tallest man in the Big Ten (7-foot-4), leads the team in scoring (16.9 ppg) and is developing ahead of schedule. And Trevion Williams, whom two media members predicted before the season would be the conference player of the year, is only Purdue’s fourth-highest scorer. This team belongs in its own Big Ten tier.
2. Ohio State (5-2)
Last week (preseason): No. 4
Last five games: 3-2
The Buckeyes earned the conference’s best win of the young season Tuesday against Duke. Chris Holtmann might be the best college hoops coach you don’t name when discussing the best college hoops coaches. Led by E.J. Liddell, who ranks third in Big Ten scoring (21.3), OSU looks like the best of a crowded middle pack early.
3. Michigan State (6-2)
Last week (preseason): No. 7
Last five games: 4-1
MSU has the second-best defense in the country despite playing the toughest nonconference schedule of any team in the conference. They lost to Kansas and Baylor by double digits, but they also beat Loyola Chicago, UConn and Louisville, all of which look like tournament teams early. Marcus Bingham, a 7-foot senior, is an elite shot-blocker who rarely fouls. That’s a rarity in this sport.
4. Illinois (5-2)
Last week (preseason): No. 3
Last five games: 3-2
The Illini miss Ayo Dosunmu. They’ve turned the ball over on 23.4% of their possessions, which ranks 322nd in the country and last in the conference. And their scoring depth is thin, as evidenced by their 71-51 loss to Cincinnati, during which only one player not named Kofi Cockburn scored in double figures. But Cockburn is still one of the best players in the conference, and Illinois is 3-1 since he returned from suspension. It has a high floor as long as he’s around.
5. Michigan (4-3)
Last week (preseason): No. 2
Last five games: 2-3
I still believe in Michigan’s talent and considered ranking it higher despite getting thumped by Arizona and North Carolina. But the results matter in these rankings, and the Wolverines’ best win is against Buffalo on opening night. DeVante Jones, the Coastal Carolina transfer, has struggled, and the Wolverines’ offense has looked disorganized while incorporating high-profile freshmen. Tuesday is not the worst time for Nebraska to host them.
6. Wisconsin (6-1)
Last week (preseason): No. 7
Last five games: 4-1
Not sure Wisconsin will finish this high, but it’s notched some good wins, including Houston and Saint Mary’s two weeks ago. Greg Gard has coached a top-20 defense in five of his six seasons in Madison, and his seventh team, which ranks 10th in defensive efficiency as of Thursday, appears headed down the same path. Long live Brad Davison, the fifth-year senior averaging a career-high 15.3 points despite shooting a career-low 31.4% from 3-point range.
7. Iowa (7-0)
Last week (preseason): No. 11
Last five games: 5-0
Nice win over down-year Virginia on Monday, and Keegan Murray (24.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg), the Big Ten’s leading scorer, is a joy to watch. But we need to see more from the Hawkeyes against high-major competition. Before this week, Iowa hadn’t beaten a single team ranked inside KenPom’s top 200. We’ll learn more about the Hawkeyes after their next two games against Purdue and Illinois.
8. Indiana (6-1)
Last week (preseason): No. 5
Last five games: 4-1
I could see the Hoosiers climbing this list later, but they need more quality wins. St. John’s counts, but Jackson State, Northern Illinois and Eastern Michigan don’t move the needle. Trayce Jackson-Davis (22 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 3.7 bpg) is a star though. He had 43 points, five rebounds and five blocks against Marshall at Assembly Hall last weekend. He dunks as if the rim kicked his dog.
9. Maryland (5-3)
Last week (preseason): No. 6
Last five games: 2-3
The Terps can draw fouls and defend, but they can’t shoot. They’ve shot 26.8% from 3-point range, and their bricks have cost them three close losses. Maryland shot 9 of 28 (32.1%) from 3-point range in a 71-66 loss to George Mason, 1 of 13 (7.7%) in a 62-58 loss to Virginia Tech and 4 of 14 (28.6%) in a 63-55 loss to Louisville. Mark Turgeon hopes progress is coming, but Donta Scott is the only player on the team with a career 3-point percentage higher than 35%. Bad year to be a backboard in College Park.
10. Rutgers (4-3)
Last week (preseason): No. 8
Last five games: 2-3
Still scrapping along behind a sturdy defense, low turnover rate and Ron Harper Jr., the Big Ten’s second-leading rebounder (nine per game) at 6-foot-6. Everyone else in the top 10 is 6-foot-8 or taller. Harper Jr. is also averaging a career-high 16.1 points on a career-high 35.9% from 3. The losses to DePaul, Lafayette and UMass aren’t great, but their win over Clemson is the best among the Big Ten’s bottom four. Playing the Scarlet Knights is no fun, and that counts.
11. Northwestern (5-2)
Last week (preseason): No. 13
Last five games: 4-1
The Wildcats are the best 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten (37.9%) and rank second in the country in assist rate (67.2%). And they’re the 21st-best rebounding team in the country. The problem is they haven’t beaten anybody. Northwestern’s best win is Georgia, which the numbers suggest is the worst team in the SEC so far. Not sure the Wildcats are good, but they’ve played well so far.
12. Minnesota (6-0)
Last week (preseason): No. 14
Last five games: 5-0
The numbers say Minnesota is the Big Ten’s worst team. Worst offense, bad shot distribution and the easiest schedule in the conference. But they’re undefeated despite a new coach and a ton of transfers, and that deserves a reward. Kudos to Jamison Battle (17.5 ppg), Payton Willis (16.3 ppg), E.J. Stephens (11 ppg) and Sean Sutherlin, four mid-major transfers leading the way for an undefeated power-conference school.
13. Nebraska (5-3)
Last week (preseason): No. 11
Last five games: 4-1
The shooting needs to come around. Soon. Fred Hoiberg’s staff built this team around that skill, and the Huskers are the fifth-worst 3-point shooting team in the power conferences. Just as Keisei Tominaga finds his stroke, C.J. Wilcher — the team’s most consistent shooter to this point — has missed nine of his last 10 3-pointers. The Huskers have the talent to climb into the Big Ten’s muddy middle — freshman Bryce McGowens has met expectations so far — but they won’t do it without improved perimeter shooting. Or their rebounding. NU opponents rebound 33.4% of their own misses. That’s worst in the Big Ten and third-worst among power-conference teams. Statistically the Huskers are right behind Minnesota for the worst team in the Big Ten. But their potential keeps them out of the basement this week.
14. Penn State (4-3)
Last Week (Preseason): No. 12
Last five games: 3-2
The Nittany Lions turn the ball over too often (228th in turnover rate) and play too slow (seventh-slowest pace in Division I). They shoot a ton of 3s and make 34% of them, which is fine. But they don’t draw fouls or apply enough rim pressure. Only 47.6% of Penn State’s points have come inside the 3-point line this season, which ranks 252nd in the country. Senior forward John Harrar does lead the Big Ten in rebounding (10.9 per game), and Sam Sessoms, Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy compose a fun backcourt when the jumpers are falling.