Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Dec. 3

The shooting needs to come around. Soon. Fred Hoiberg’s staff built this team around that skill, and the Huskers are the fifth-worst 3-point shooting team in the power conferences. Just as Keisei Tominaga finds his stroke, C.J. Wilcher — the team’s most consistent shooter to this point — has missed nine of his last 10 3-pointers. The Huskers have the talent to climb into the Big Ten’s muddy middle — freshman Bryce McGowens has met expectations so far — but they won’t do it without improved perimeter shooting. Or their rebounding. NU opponents rebound 33.4% of their own misses. That’s worst in the Big Ten and third-worst among power-conference teams. Statistically the Huskers are right behind Minnesota for the worst team in the Big Ten. But their potential keeps them out of the basement this week.