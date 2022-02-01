Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Feb. 1

1. Purdue (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten)
Last week: 1
Record since: 2-0
Purdue’s size continues to conquer, even against other teams with competent post players. Zach Edey and Trevion Williams shot more free throws (16) against Ohio State on Sunday than the Buckeyes shot as a team (14). In a conference where post play wins, there might not be a bigger advantage than the Boilermakers’ pair of interchangeable, dominant big men.
2. Illinois (15-5, 8-2)
Last week: 3
Record since: 2-0
The Illini went 2-0 without Andre Curbelo and beat Michigan State without him and Kofi Cockburn. I don’t care if they won ugly, that’s the sign of a solid foundation. Now Cockburn is back, and Curbelo should return from COVID protocols in time for Wednesday’s game vs. Wisconsin. Winner gets this spot in the rankings next week.
3. Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2)
Last week: 4
Record since: 2-0
Nothing pretty about single-digit wins against Nebraska and Minnesota, but the Badgers have won 10 of 11, and their only loss during the last month came without its third-leading scorer. I worry about Wisconsin’s scoring versatility in March — Johnny Davis and Brad Davison have taken a combined 45% of the team’s shots — but its formula is thriving for now with the lowest turnover rate in the country (12.5%).
4. Michigan State (16-4, 7-2)
Last week: 2
Record since: 1-1
The Spartans’ guards weren’t good enough against shorthanded Illinois, and MSU’s ceiling might be limited for the same reason. Sparty ranks last among Big Ten teams in turnovers per game (14.2), and Tyson Walker (26.9%) and A.J. Hoggard (26.6%) rank third and fourth in turnover rate among Big Ten players who have played at least 40% of their team’s minutes. Possessions matter too much in this league to give them away that often.
5. Ohio State (13-5, 6-3)
Last week: 5
Record since: 1-1
No team other than Wisconsin has pushed Purdue at home as hard as OSU did Sunday, and the Buckeyes didn’t even play that well. They shot a lousy percentage from 3 (31%), Zed Key barely played due to foul trouble, and they fell behind by 20 points in the second half. They also played well enough to come back. And if OSU can channel that performance more consistently, it can make a deep run in the Big Ten tournament.
6. Indiana (16-5, 7-4)
Last week: 7
Record since: 2-0
Nice bounce-back week for the Hoosiers after an ugly loss to Michigan. Race Thompson (18 points, 9 rebounds per game last week) eased Trayce Jackson-Davis’ interior burden. The guards kept the turnovers down. The defense did the rest. IU ranks 15th nationally in defensive efficiency (90.3 points per 100 possessions) and ninth in opponent effective field goal percentage (43.3%). Defense was Mike Woodson’s niche in the NBA. Apparently his teachings have traveled well.
7. Iowa (14-6, 4-5)
Last week: 6
Record since: 0-1
Big opportunity ahead for the Hawkeyes. Of their final 11 games, only three come against teams in the top half of the conference standings. Five of the eight against the bottom feeders are at home, which means Iowa is on a good track to go dancing. A 20-win Big Ten team hasn’t missed the NCAA tournament since 2018.
8. Rutgers (12-8, 6-4)
Last week: 9
Record since: 1-1
The Scarlet Knights sit seventh in the conference standings. The Big Ten has sent at least that many teams to the NCAA tournament in three straight seasons. But Rutgers' schedule is about to become very difficult with six of the last 10 games against ranked opponents. Four of those games are at home, which helps. But Steve Pikiell needs his team to peak during February.
9. Michigan (10-8, 4-4)
Last week: 8
Record since: 1-1
Saturday’s loss to Michigan State snapped the Wolverines’ longest win streak of the season — at three games. That’s the kind of year it’s been. Michigan has looked better since returning from COVID pause, but it still has to play Purdue, Ohio State and Iowa twice. Long road ahead.
10. Maryland (11-10, 3-7)
Last week: 11
Record since: 1-1
The Terps needed more from leading scorer Eric Ayala in Saturday’s loss to Indiana. Ayala finished 2 for 10 with six points. He averages 15. They lost by 13. The best players on bad teams can’t afford off nights.
11. Minnesota (11-7, 2-7)
Last week: 10
Record since: 0-2
The Gophers rank ninth nationally in lowest turnover rate (14.3%), 12th in opponent free-throw rate (21.4%), and 18th in opponent 3-point percentage (28.7%). Minnesota may have lost six of its last seven games, but it’s also established an identity in coach Ben Johnson's first season, even while being led by a bunch of mid-major transfers. If Johnson can recruit, the Gophers have a bright future.
12. Northwestern (9-10, 2-8)
Last week: 13
Record Since: 0-2
The Nebraska football of Big Ten hoops. Of the Wildcats’ 10 losses, nine have come by single digits, five have come by five points or fewer and two have come in overtime (one in double overtime). Northwestern is so close each night, but its lagging far behind in the conference standings.
13. Penn State (8-9, 3-6)
Last Week: 12
Record since: 0-2
The Nittany Lions have scored 70 points one time in 2022, and they failed to crack 60 twice last week. Penn State shot a combined 16 for 51 (31.4%) against Iowa and Indiana, which led to a pair of 17-point losses. That follows PSU’s season-long trend. In wins, it shoots 36.6% from 3. In losses, it shoots 29.6%
14. Nebraska (6-15, 0-10)
Last week: 14
Record since: 0-2
They had it until they didn’t. Saturday’s loss to Rutgers, in which the Huskers lead for nearly 38 minutes, might’ve been the most painful of the season. NU has more “winnable” games ahead (Northwestern twice, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland), but I’m not sure who you’d pick the Huskers to beat. Late in games, this team either can’t score, can’t get a stop or can’t bother to box out.