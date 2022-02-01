Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Feb. 1

Nice bounce-back week for the Hoosiers after an ugly loss to Michigan. Race Thompson (18 points, 9 rebounds per game last week) eased Trayce Jackson-Davis’ interior burden. The guards kept the turnovers down. The defense did the rest. IU ranks 15th nationally in defensive efficiency (90.3 points per 100 possessions) and ninth in opponent effective field goal percentage (43.3%). Defense was Mike Woodson’s niche in the NBA. Apparently his teachings have traveled well.

7. Iowa (14-6, 4-5)

Last week: 6

Record since: 0-1

Big opportunity ahead for the Hawkeyes. Of their final 11 games, only three come against teams in the top half of the conference standings. Five of the eight against the bottom feeders are at home, which means Iowa is on a good track to go dancing. A 20-win Big Ten team hasn’t missed the NCAA tournament since 2018.

8. Rutgers (12-8, 6-4)

Last week: 9

Record since: 1-1