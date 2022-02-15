Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Feb. 15

1. Purdue (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten)
Last week: 1
Record since: 2-1
The Boilermakers have scored fewer than 70 points in five games this season. They’re 1-4 in those instances, and they almost lost the fifth on Sunday at home against Maryland. That’s not a novel issue — every team struggles to win if it struggles to score — but on the road to the Final Four, Purdue will probably have to win a stinker. During a season like this, that’s the standard for Matt Painter.
2. Illinois (18-6, 11-3)
Last week: 2
Record since: 1-1
Brad Underwood trusted seven players to play double-digit minutes during the Illini’s 84-68 loss to Purdue last Tuesday. And R.J. Melendez, the seventh man who played 11 minutes, only averages 7.9 per game. Is that enough depth to make a deep conference (and national) tournament run? Rotations are supposed to shorten this time of year, but fresh legs can make a difference late in games.
3. Wisconsin (19-5, 10-4)
Last week: 3
Record since: 1-1
The Badgers, 4-3 in their last seven, need to shoot better. They’re shooting 41% from the field and 31% from the 3-point line during this seven-game stretch, which makes them susceptible against defense-first teams like Rutgers. I think Wisconsin will steady the ship, but talking about it as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament might’ve been premature.
4. Ohio State (15-6, 8-4)
Last week: 4
Record since: 1-1
E.J. Liddell might not win Big Ten player of the year, but he is bludgeoning his way into the conversation. Liddell dragged the Buckeyes to a 68-57 win at Michigan on Saturday with 28 points, five rebounds and three blocks. Cedric Russell was the only teammate who joined Liddell in double figures (12), and Liddell’s defense helped hold the Wolverines to their third-lowest scoring output of the season. What a player.
5. Michigan State (18-6, 9-4)
Last week: 4
Record since: 1-1
Tom Izzo is a great coach and the Spartans are loaded with talent. But in the postseason, you need somebody that can close (think Cassius Winston). Gabe Brown isn’t a 1-on-1 player. Max Christie could do it one day, but he hasn’t looked ready this season. And Malik Hall, probably the Spartans’ best late-game option right now, has scored 15-plus points fewer times (seven) than he’s scored nine or fewer (11) this season. MSU needs someone to take the reins.
6. Iowa (17-7, 7-6)
Last week: 7
Record since: 2-0
Keegan Murray scored 37 points against Nebraska, and he rarely needed an iso to do it. Murray scored on transition dunks, spot-up 3s and dump-offs, which had to make it even harder for NU fans to watch the Huskers fuel Iowa’s fast breaks with turnovers and spotty ball movement. Big week for Iowa with home games against Michigan and Michigan State.
7. Rutgers (15-9, 9-5)
Last week: 8
Record since: 2-0
Long live the Scarlet Knights, who have now beaten three straight ranked opponents after losing three of four to Big Ten basement dwellers. Caleb McConnell held Johnny Davis to seven shots during Saturday’s win at Wisconsin, which tied Rutgers with Illinois for the third-most Quad 1 wins in the conference (five). Next up: home for the Illini and at Purdue. Neither team is excited about the matchup.
8. Indiana (16-8, 7-7)
Last week: 6
Record since: 0-2
How much do you value culture? Mike Woodson gave his answer last week when he suspended five players ahead of Tuesday’s game against Northwestern. The Hoosiers lost 59-51 but probably wouldn’t have if Woodson let Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, Khristian Lander and Tamar Bates play. The Hoosiers are still firmly a tournament team according to Joe Lunardi’s bracketology, but they have to play Ohio State and Wisconsin this week. If last week’s skid becomes a pattern and IU misses the tournament, fans will point to that Northwestern game as the source. Not that Woodson cares. “I’m building a culture here,” he said Tuesday. “I’m not here to mess around with guys who don’t want to do what’s asked of them. And if they don’t, they gotta go.”
9. Michigan (13-10, 7-6)
Last week: 9
Record since: 1-1
The Wolverines snuck onto the bubble with their thrashing of Purdue on Thursday, but they still have work to do. They’re currently the last team in Lunardi’s “Next Four Out” category. Road wins against Iowa and Wisconsin this week would go a long way.
10. Northwestern (12-11, 5-9)
Last week: 10
Record Since: 1-1
The Wildcats emerged from their front-loaded Big Ten schedule intact, and now the wins are coming. They’ve won three of four, and Ken Pom gives them at least a 48% chance in four of their six remaining games. Salvaging momentum from a season that featured eight losses in nine games would be an impressive accomplishment.
11. Minnesota (12-10, 3-10)
Last week: 13
Record since: 1-1
Nice bounce-back win for the Gophers after an ugly loss to Nebraska on Wednesday. They followed their second-worst turnover performance (19) with one of their best (3), and Payton Willis tied a career high with 10 assists. That’s how you snap a five-game losing streak.
12. Maryland (11-14, 3-11)
Last week: 11
Record since: 0-2
Five straight losses for the Terps, including 110 points allowed to Iowa on Thursday. Maryland could’ve used that Purdue win on Sunday. Alas, it fell short. The Terrapins could bank three more wins against Nebraska, Penn State and Minnesota, but the coaching search is what matters most.
13. Penn State (9-12, 4-9)
Last Week: 12
Record since: 1-1
The Nittany Lions have lost six of seven. But Micah Shrewsberry boasts the Big Ten’s fifth-ranked recruiting class in 2022 (26th nationally, per 247Sports), headlined by four-star center Kebba Njie. Hope is coming to Happy Valley.
14. Nebraska (7-18, 1-13)
Last week: 14
Record since: 1-1
The defense was good against Minnesota. The McGowens oops were fun. The Huskers were smiling. None of it lasted. Nebraska has lost six games by 20-plus points this season, which ties their mark during Fred Hoiberg’s first season. It’s also two more 20-point losses than Penn State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Minnesota have suffered this season combined (four). The Huskers have at least seven games left, including the Big Ten tournament, to save face.