Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Feb. 15

Keegan Murray scored 37 points against Nebraska, and he rarely needed an iso to do it. Murray scored on transition dunks, spot-up 3s and dump-offs, which had to make it even harder for NU fans to watch the Huskers fuel Iowa’s fast breaks with turnovers and spotty ball movement. Big week for Iowa with home games against Michigan and Michigan State.

7. Rutgers (15-9, 9-5)

Long live the Scarlet Knights, who have now beaten three straight ranked opponents after losing three of four to Big Ten basement dwellers. Caleb McConnell held Johnny Davis to seven shots during Saturday’s win at Wisconsin, which tied Rutgers with Illinois for the third-most Quad 1 wins in the conference (five). Next up: home for the Illini and at Purdue. Neither team is excited about the matchup.

8. Indiana (16-8, 7-7)

How much do you value culture? Mike Woodson gave his answer last week when he suspended five players ahead of Tuesday’s game against Northwestern. The Hoosiers lost 59-51 but probably wouldn’t have if Woodson let Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, Khristian Lander and Tamar Bates play. The Hoosiers are still firmly a tournament team according to Joe Lunardi’s bracketology, but they have to play Ohio State and Wisconsin this week. If last week’s skid becomes a pattern and IU misses the tournament, fans will point to that Northwestern game as the source. Not that Woodson cares. “I’m building a culture here,” he said Tuesday. “I’m not here to mess around with guys who don’t want to do what’s asked of them. And if they don’t, they gotta go.”