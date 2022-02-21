Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Feb. 21

1. Purdue (24-4, 13-4)

Last week: 1

Record since: 2-0

Only four teams in the past five seasons have posted an adjusted offensive efficiency rating as high as Purdue’s (124 points per 100 possessions): 2018 Villanova, 2019 and 2021 Gonzaga, and 2021 Baylor. Three of those four teams advanced to the national championship game. Two won it. Here’s the catch: All those teams ranked 22nd or higher in defensive efficiency. Purdue ranks 115th. The Boilermakers are entering uncharted territory.

2. Illinois (19-7, 12-4)

Last week: 2

Record since: 1-1

Never a good sign when a coach calls out his players’ toughness, but the Illini responded properly with a road win against Michigan State. Illinois still has the talent to win the conference tournament, but it’ll need Andre Curbelo to do it. Since the Illini’s double-overtime loss to Purdue — during which Curbelo tallied 20 points, six rebounds and three assists — he’s averaged 5.4 points, 1.7 assists and two turnovers per game on 33.3% shooting.

3. Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4)

Last week: 3

Record since: 2-0

Johnny Davis had his best week (27.5 ppg) in nearly two months, and the Badgers’ defense held Indiana and Michigan under 70 points. That’s good enough most nights in the Big Ten. But the Badgers still can’t shoot 3-pointers consistently, which only gives defenses more incentive to load up on Davis, Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl. Long-range shooting could be Wisconsin’s fatal flaw. Also, don’t touch people who are angry at you. They might touch back.

4. Rutgers (16-10, 10-6)

Last week: 7

Record since: 1-1

And I want to rank it higher. Rutgers just beat four ranked opponents in 11 days, and it didn’t have the best (or second-best) player on the court against any of them. But it does have a coach who's convinced players to give everything on defense, and that’s powerful. Shoutout to the Scarlet Knights for staying on brand. They make it look easier than it is. If they had beaten Minnesota and Northwestern, which beat them by a combined four points, Rutgers would be first in the Big Ten standings. We just missed that delightful timeline.

5. Iowa (18-8, 8-7)

Last week: 6

Record since: 1-1

Keegan Murray in February (five games): 27.6 points and eight rebounds per game on 59.1% shooting and 50% from 3. Luka Garza’s best month at Iowa (Dec. 2020): 26.3 points and 9.6 rebounds on 59.8% shooting and 45.5% from 3. Murray is shooting better from the field than he is from the free-throw line (58.1%) during his recent tear. The Hawkeyes have only beaten one top-seven Big Ten team (Ohio State), but Murray wins almost every matchup he faces. Star power matters this time of year.

6. Ohio State (16-7, 9-5)

Last week: 4

Record since: 1-1

Buckeye wins since returning from COVID pause: at Nebraska, vs. Northwestern, vs. Penn State, vs. IUPUI, at Minnesota, vs. Maryland, at Michigan, vs. Minnesota — one win against teams ranked in the Big Ten’s top seven. Three of their six losses to the top Big Ten teams in that span have come by double digits. And coach Chris Holtmann said Saturday he’s worried OSU is relying too heavily on freshman Malaki Branham. The Buckeyes have a lot to figure out over the next three weeks.

7. Michigan State (18-8, 9-6)

Last week: 5

Record since: 0-2

Without Tyson Walker, the Spartans’ loss to Illinois on Saturday could’ve gotten ugly. And Walker’s 26 points marked the second time in 11 games where a Spartan scored 20. The Spartans are 5-6 during that span, and four of the six losses have come by five points or less. MSU needs a finisher.

8. Indiana (16-9, 7-8)

Last week: 8

Record since: 0-1

Make it four straight for the Hoosiers with Ohio State on deck Monday night. Maryland and Minnesota should provide some cushion afterward, but the Hoosiers are cutting it close. Trayce Jackson-Davis deserves to play in the NCAA tournament. Can his supporting cast help him get there?

9. Michigan (14-11, 8-7)

Last week: 9

Record since: 1-1

Should Juwan Howard have tried to pull the skin off Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft’s face? No. Should Howard lose his job because he lost his temper? Also no. Sore losers are the worst kind, but nothing sinister happened Sunday in Madison. Howard embarrassed himself and his program. He’ll deserve the suspension he gets. That’s it. Leave your tweets about what Michigan and the Big Ten should “stand for” in the drafts.

10. Penn State (11-12, 6-9)

Last Week: 13

Record since: 2-0

First two-game winning streak since Jan. 5, and of course it came at home. The Nittany Lions are 9-4 in Happy Valley this season, and they’ve only lost one home game by double digits (76-64 vs. Ohio State on Dec. 5). Nobody can walk into the Bryce Jordan Center expecting anything but anxiety.

11. Maryland (12-14, 4-11)

Last week: 12

Record since: 1-0

Eric Ayala is back, Julian Reese played his best game against Nebraska on Friday, and the Terrapins play three of their final five games at home — two against bottom-five Big Ten teams. How strong can they finish?

12. Minnesota (13-12, 4-12)

Last week: 11

Record since: 1-1

No Payton Willis, and four players played at least 38 minutes — three played 39. No problem. The Gophers spanked Northwestern in Minneapolis on Saturday despite their disadvantages. The early-season excitement seems like a long time ago, but Ben Johnson’s team still doesn’t turn the ball over (12th in turnover rate) or foul (eighth in opponents’ free-throw rate). Upholding those trends this long is impressive.

13. Northwestern (12-13, 5-11)

Last week: 10

Record Since: 0-2

Losing to Minnesota by 17 two days after the Gophers lost to Penn State by 21 has to be the worst loss of the Wildcats’ season. It’s their second-largest margin of defeat against one of the worst teams on their schedule. Tuesday might be the right time for Nebraska to catch Northwestern on the road.

14. Nebraska (7-19, 1-14)

Last week: 14

Record since: 0-1

After two straight blowouts — and three in the last four games — Husker fans washed their hands of this season by walking out in droves Friday night. How many more disappointments can the athletic director stomach? Better not test that theory. I don’t know what Nebraska needs to do over its final five regular-season games to satisfy Trev Alberts, but I know where to start: No more embarrassments. Play hard and with a plan.

