Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Feb. 8

The Terps do two things better than most: draw fouls and defend without fouling. But free-throw advantage alone cannot support a successful season. In Big Ten play, the Terps rank second among conference teams in free-throw rate (35%) and fifth in free-throw percentage (74%). They are ninth or worse in every other offensive category. Maryland averages 22.5 free-throw attempts in wins and 16.5 in losses, which goes to show: A referee’s whistle is too fickle to rely on.

12. Penn State (9-11, 4-8)

Last Week: 13

Record since: 1-1

The Nittany Lions aren’t winning, but they’re building an identity. Coach Micah Shrewsberry showered Wisconsin with compliments after he nearly beat the Badgers in their own building. “They’ve given us a blueprint of how we need to play: a tough, gritty game,” Shrewsberry said. If you squint, you can see the outline. PSU ranks top-50 in defensive efficiency, top-40 in 2-point defense and top-65 in both defensive rebounding and opponent foul rate.

13. Minnesota (11-9, 2-9)

Last week: 11

Record since: 0-2