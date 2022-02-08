Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Feb. 8

1. Purdue (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten)
Last week: 1
Record since: 2-0
Happy Purdue-Illinois rematch week, everyone. This round is in West Lafayette, where the Boilermakers average 87.9 points per game. They’ve played several cream puffs, but Matt Painter’s offense scores against everybody. Purdue’s conference-only offensive efficiency rating (116.9 points per 100 possessions) would rank 11th in the country. Its season-long efficiency (126.1) ranks first by more than two points. Almost makes you forget its defensive efficiency (99.5) is tied with Michigan for 12th in the conference.
2. Illinois (17-5, 10-2)
Last week: 2
Record since: 2-0
In the past two weeks the Illini have beaten Wisconsin by 13, Indiana by 17 at Assembly Hall, and Michigan State without Kofi Cockburn or Andre Curbelo. They look like Purdue’s best challenger, and Curbelo has only averaged 12 minutes per game since returning from quarantine. Through 22 games, this Illinois team is one game better than last year’s that won the Big Ten Tournament, and it still hasn’t reached its ceiling.
3. Wisconsin (18-4, 9-3)
Last week: 3
Record since: 1-1
The Badgers saved face by scraping a win from an ugly performance against Penn State on Saturday. 51-49? Tony Bennett wants the game tape. On a more serious note: Johnny Davis is averaging 17.3 points on 35% shooting over his last seven games. He shot 7 for 32 last week. Defenses are adjusting. Can Wisconsin?
4. Ohio State (14-5, 7-3)
Last week: 5
Record since: 1-0
I don’t know if the Buckeyes will get all their COVID postponements rescheduled, but nobody should want to play them right now. Their offensive efficiency (118.1) ranks sixth nationally and is almost four points better than it was before their COVID pause. E.J. Liddell (19.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks) has joined an already crowded Big Ten player of the year conversation. And Justin Ahrens just broke a 9-for-42 slump from 3 by making four 3-pointers against Maryland. Beware the Bucks in March.
5. Michigan State (17-5, 8-3)
Last week: 4
Record since: 1-1
Since Steve Pikiell became Rutgers' coach in 2016-17, the Scarlet Knights have only won three conference games by 20-plus points. Two of those wins have come against the Spartans — one last year, one last week. Weird look for Tom Izzo, who might be stuck in the good-not-great box this season.
6. Indiana (16-6, 7-5)
Last week: 6
Record since: 0-1
The Hoosiers had seven days to prepare for Illinois at Assembly Hall. Didn’t matter. Illinois guarded Trayce Jackson-Davis (6 points, 9 shots, 3 turnovers) better than anybody has all season, and Indiana couldn’t crack 60 points without his production. The Purdue win was impressive, but I don’t think Indiana is ready to join the Big Ten’s big kids table yet.
7. Iowa (15-6, 5-6)
Last week: 7
Record since: 1-1
What a strange loss to Penn State last week. The Nittany Lions, who live and die off 3-pointers, shot 6 for 27 from 3 — and won. Iowa allowed Penn State to shoot 57% inside the arc and was outrebounded 38-29. Pace and space is great, but the Big Ten requires you to play tough at both ends too.
8. Rutgers (13-9, 7-5)
Last week: 8
Record since: 1-1
Rutgers’ four games before stomping Michigan State: Loss to Minnesota (which had seven available players), home loss to Maryland, should’ve lost to Nebraska, and an overtime loss to Northwestern after erasing a 24-point deficit. I don’t think the Scarlet Knights are good, but they are a wonderful agent for chaos.
9. Michigan (11-9, 5-5)
Last week: 9
Record since: 1-1
The Wolverines are in serious danger of missing the NCAA tournament. With 10 regular-season games to play, Michigan boasts one Quadrant 1 win. Six of its nine losses have come by double digits. And Nebraska came a few possessions shy of beating the Wolverines in their own building. Juwan Howard could face a lot of pressure next season.
10. Northwestern (11-10, 4-8)
Last week: 12
Record Since: 2-0
Much like its football team, Northwestern won’t often beat conference foes with talent. But it can win with fundamentals — crisp passing, few mistakes, make the gimmes — if its opponent falls short in those same categories. The Wildcats didn’t embarrass Nebraska on Saturday because they had better players or a better scheme. They did so because their players executed their coach’s vision. Nebraska’s didn’t. The Wildcats are the Big Ten’s mirror, and NU can’t be satisfied with the reflection it saw over the weekend.
11. Maryland (11-12, 3-9)
Last week: 10
Record since: 0-2
The Terps do two things better than most: draw fouls and defend without fouling. But free-throw advantage alone cannot support a successful season. In Big Ten play, the Terps rank second among conference teams in free-throw rate (35%) and fifth in free-throw percentage (74%). They are ninth or worse in every other offensive category. Maryland averages 22.5 free-throw attempts in wins and 16.5 in losses, which goes to show: A referee’s whistle is too fickle to rely on.
12. Penn State (9-11, 4-8)
Last Week: 13
Record since: 1-1
The Nittany Lions aren’t winning, but they’re building an identity. Coach Micah Shrewsberry showered Wisconsin with compliments after he nearly beat the Badgers in their own building. “They’ve given us a blueprint of how we need to play: a tough, gritty game,” Shrewsberry said. If you squint, you can see the outline. PSU ranks top-50 in defensive efficiency, top-40 in 2-point defense and top-65 in both defensive rebounding and opponent foul rate.
13. Minnesota (11-9, 2-9)
Last week: 11
Record since: 0-2
The talent gap is taking a toll. Since the calendar flipped to 2022, Minnesota has lost eight of nine games by an average of 11.5 points. The Gophers were a fun story, but that ride was never built to last. The hope for Ben Johnson is that the Big Ten doesn’t sap his team’s spirit.
14. Nebraska (6-17, 0-12)
Last week: 14
Record since: 0-2
The Huskers continue to fail where they were supposed to succeed. In conference play the Huskers’ pace-adjusted offensive efficiency rating ranks last in the Big Ten by 4.8 points per 100 possessions, which is roughly the same gap between Iowa’s conference-only offense (sixth in Big Ten), and Rutgers’ (12th). That’s with Fred Hoiberg — a coach whose reputation is rooted in offense — and the best-rated recruiting class in school history. NU’s other numbers aren’t much better. Against Big Ten competition, the Huskers rank 13th in defensive efficiency and 12th in defensive rebound rate. Dark times at Pinnacle Bank Arena.