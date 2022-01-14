Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Jan. 14

13. Northwestern (8-6, 1-4)

Statistically, the Wildcats don’t belong in this spot (or this group). But they haven’t won since before Christmas, and they’ve beaten one team ranked in KenPom’s top 200 this season (Maryland). Northwestern is close — its four consecutive losses have come by a combined 25 points — but Nebraska fans don’t need a lesson in how little close earns you. The Wildcats play at Michigan State, Wisconsin, at Purdue, at Michigan and Illinois to close January. When does the streak end?

14. Nebraska (6-11, 0-6)

I tweeted this earlier in the week, but it bears repeating: After Saturday’s 93-65 loss to Rutgers, Nebraska ranks 219th in the NCAA’s NET rankings. That’s 103 spots behind the second-lowest Big Ten team, which is ... Rutgers! Which just beat the Huskers by 28! NU looked frisky again Tuesday against Illinois, and for the season, it's only been skunked three times — twice when the team was dealing with a viral infection. But Nebraska’s defense has surpassed Iowa’s for the worst in the Big Ten, per KenPom. NU’s offense is the eighth worst among high-major teams. This team badly needs whatever boost Trey McGowens can provide.