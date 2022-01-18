Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Jan. 18

12. Minnesota (10-5, 1-5)

Three of the Gophers’ five Big Ten losses have come by double digits, and the Michigan win looks less impressive by the day. Injuries and COVID have hurt the Gophers lately, and their short-handed squad deserves credit for cutting Iowa’s lead to single digits on Sunday. But Minnesota fattened its record playing teams Purdue Fort Wayne and Texas A&M Corpus Christi. It needs more quality wins.

13. Maryland (9-8, 1-5 BIG)

Couldn’t score enough against Rutgers, which continues a season-long trend. The Terps rank 12th among Big Ten teams in 3-point percentage and 11th in 2-point percentage. Their only reliable offense is drawing fouls, and few variables are as volatile game-to-game as the Big Ten whistle.

14. Nebraska (6-13, 0-8)

I wouldn’t overreact to the Purdue loss. The Boilermakers will outclass teams better than Nebraska. But the big picture is still hard to look at: The Huskers have lost 10 of 11 games, and they’ve only beaten Kennesaw State during that stretch. Derrick Walker, reliable as he may be, should not be the domino that sinks your operation if knocked over. Here’s the bright side, though: NU plays five of its next seven at home, and it will get Trey McGowens back during that stretch. Now’s the time to make a move.