Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Jan. 18

1. Purdue (15-2, 4-2 BIG)
Last week: 2
Record since: 2-0
The Boilermakers showcased their versatility during Monday’s double-overtime win at Illinois on Monday. Zach Edey carried the load early. Sasha Stefanovic fueled Purdue with his shooting for stretches. And at the end, Jaden Ivey lived at the free throw line while Trevion Williams threw cutters open in double OT. This team has so many layers, and it could make serious noise in March.
2. Illinois (13-4, 6-1 BIG)
Last week: 3
Record since: 1-1
Can’t penalize the Illini for their performance against Purdue. They hung punch-for-punch with Purdue despite Kofi Cockburn’s worst game of the season. Andre Curbelo controlled the game as if he’d never missed the previous month. And Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier created offense during important moments, per usual. Can’t wait for Illinois-Purdue round 2 on Feb. 10.
3. Wisconsin (14-2, 5-1 BIG)
Last week: 4
Record since: 1-0
The Badgers are more than just Johnny Davis, and they proved as much by beating Ohio State while Davis shot 3 for 13. Beyond that, Wisconsin rebounds well and boasts the lowest turnover rate (12.2%) in the country. Valuing possessions like that makes you hard to beat.
4. Michigan State (14-3, 5-1 BIG)
Last week: 1
Record since: 0-1
Cold shooting and turnovers ended MSU’s win streak at home against Northwestern. And through six conference games, the Spartans haven’t played a single team in the top half of the Big Ten Standings. That’s about to change. Michigan State plays both Wisconsin and Illinois twice over the next month.
5. Iowa (13-4, 3-3 BIG)
Last week: 7
Record since: 2-0
The Hawkeyes can make anybody play their pace, and that makes teams uncomfortable in the slow-it-down Big Ten. Just ask Indiana, which committed 23 turnovers against Iowa last Thursday. And how about Kris “not Keegan” Murray, who tallied 29 points, 11 rebounds (six offensive) and three blocks against the Hoosiers?
6. Ohio State (11-4, 5-2 BIG)
Last week: 6
Record since: 1-1
The Buckeyes are 25 for 83 from 3-point range in four games since wearing out the nets at Pinnacle Bank Arena. That allows defenders to double-team the post without it weighing on their conscience. Good news, though: OSU plays IUPUI, Nebraska and Minnesota over the next 10 days. That’s as friendly a get-right slate as you’ll find in Big Ten play.
7. Indiana (13-4, 4-3)
Last week: 5
Record since: 1-1
The Hoosiers are once again facing questions about their guards after committing 23 turnovers in Thursday’s loss to Iowa. Fran McCaffrey’s Hawkeyes are not exactly Press Virginia, but you wouldn’t know that watching Indiana navigate their pressure. After a performance like that, IU guards should expect to meet defenders before halfcourt going forward.
8. Rutgers (10-6, 4-2 BIG):
Last week: 9
Record since: 1-0
Rutgers sits fourth in the Big Ten Standings due to its tiebreaking win over Purdue. Sure. The Scarlet Knights don’t play pretty basketball, but they keep winning. Their latest: an 11-point win at Maryland, which is no easy feat. Only eight road teams have won by double digits in Big Ten play this season. Rutgers owns one of those wins.
9. Northwestern (9-6, 2-4)
Last week: 13
Record Since: 1-0
The Wildcats finally notched a signature win, and beating Michigan State at Breslin is serious business. It makes you look harder at all the statistics that smile upon Northwestern: Top-50 in offensive efficiency, top-25 in 2-point defense, Top-5 in turnover rate. Maybe there’s more to Chris Collins’ club than the power rankings originally anticipated.
10. Michigan (7-7, 1-3 BIG)
Last week: 8
Record since: 0-1
The Wolverines never lost three in a row during their final four years under John Beilein. They’ve done so twice in three seasons under Juwan Howard. Michigan ranks 11th among Big Ten teams in 3-point shooting (33.1%), and it hasn’t cracked 70 points against a high-major opponent. In fact, the only power-conference team Michigan has beaten is Nebraska.
11. Penn State (8-7, 3-4)
Last Week: 10
Record since: 0-1
Hung tough at Ohio State despite shooting 6 for 22 from 3-point range. That shooting performance should be a death knell for the Nittany Lions, but they kept themselves alive with defense. In a league filled with quality bigs, John Harrar might get overshadowed. But he’s producing – 10 points, 9.9 rebounds per game. Ranks top-25 nationally in effective field goal percentage (68.9%, 11th) and defensive rebound rate (28.6%, 24th).
12. Minnesota (10-5, 1-5)
Last week: 12
Record since: 0-1
Three of the Gophers’ five Big Ten losses have come by double digits, and the Michigan win looks less impressive by the day. Injuries and COVID have hurt the Gophers lately, and their short-handed squad deserves credit for cutting Iowa’s lead to single digits on Sunday. But Minnesota fattened its record playing teams Purdue Fort Wayne and Texas A&M Corpus Christi. It needs more quality wins.
13. Maryland (9-8, 1-5 BIG)
Last week: 11
Record since: 0-1
Couldn’t score enough against Rutgers, which continues a season-long trend. The Terps rank 12th among Big Ten teams in 3-point percentage and 11th in 2-point percentage. Their only reliable offense is drawing fouls, and few variables are as volatile game-to-game as the Big Ten whistle.
14. Nebraska (6-13, 0-8)
Last week: 14
Record since: 0-2
I wouldn’t overreact to the Purdue loss. The Boilermakers will outclass teams better than Nebraska. But the big picture is still hard to look at: The Huskers have lost 10 of 11 games, and they’ve only beaten Kennesaw State during that stretch. Derrick Walker, reliable as he may be, should not be the domino that sinks your operation if knocked over. Here’s the bright side, though: NU plays five of its next seven at home, and it will get Trey McGowens back during that stretch. Now’s the time to make a move.