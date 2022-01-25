Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Jan. 25

12. Penn State (8-8, 3-5)

Last Week: 10

Record since: 0-1

The Nittany Lions are 13 for 47 (27.7%) from 3 in their last two games, both of which they lost. Are they due for a boom or is this the start of a dangerous downturn? Penn State takes 43.5% of its shots (highest in Big Ten) and scores 36.4% of its points (second-highest in Big Ten) from 3-point range. Shooting slumps hurt them more than most.

13. Northwestern (9-8, 2-6)

Last week: 9

Record Since: 0-2

The Wildcats have lost six of seven games, including a 20-point thwacking at Purdue on Sunday. No matter how close the losses are, they take a toll if they pile up. Next up: at Michigan, which is getting hot, and home for Illinois, which might have Cockburn back by Saturday. Feels like Northwestern is drifting toward the Big Ten’s bottom.

14. Nebraska (6-13, 0-8)

Last week: 14

Record since: 0-1