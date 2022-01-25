Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Jan. 25

1. Purdue (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten)
Last week: 1
Record since: 1-1
The Boilermakers officially have a weakness, and it’s perimeter defense. The latest beneficiary: Indiana, which got 67 points from three guards during last week’s win over Purdue — and the Hoosiers aren’t known for their backcourt prowess. Xavier Johnson (32 points) and Rob Phinisee (20 points) aren’t alone either. Ron Harper Jr. got 30 when Rutgers beat the Boilermakers, and Johnny Davis scored 37 when Purdue lost to Wisconsin. Matt Painter has seven weeks to fix this problem. The NCAA tournament is always loaded with capable guards.
2. Michigan State (15-3, 6-1)
Last week: 4
Record since: 1-0
The Spartans are making it work without a main guy this season. Four players average 9.5 points or more, but nobody scores more than Gabe Brown's 13.6 per game. MSU had five in double figures at Wisconsin last week, which might be the best win of the Big Ten season. Sparty started slow but controlled the game for 30-plus minutes, becoming the third team in the last four seasons to beat Wisconsin by double digits at the Kohl Center. That’s impressive, even if the Badgers were missing Tyler Wahl.
3. Illinois (13-5, 6-2)
Last week: 2
Record since: 0-1
Hurry back, Kofi Cockburn. The Illini are 2-2 without him after Friday’s 81-65 loss to Maryland, and their two wins have come against Jackson State and Arkansas State. Illinois has not placed a timetable on their star player’s return from his concussion, but they’ll need him against their upcoming slate. Four of the Illini’s next five games are against Michigan State, Indiana, Wisconsin and Purdue.
4. Wisconsin (15-3, 6-2)
Last week: 3
Record since: 1-1
Wisconsin definitely missed Wahl against the Spartans on Friday. Johnny Davis and Brad Davison combined for 47 points on 32 shots. The rest of the Badgers scored 27 points on 29 shots. Three of Wisconsin’s next four games are against Nebraska, Minnesota and Penn State. Looks like another chance to build momentum.
5. Ohio State (12-4, 5-2)
Last week: 6
Record since: 1-0
The Buckeyes got what they needed out of last Tuesday’s 83-37 win over IUPUI. Eight players made a 3-pointer, their defense dominated and OSU reenters Big Ten play with renewed confidence. Thursday’s road game at Minnesota should bring more, but then Ohio State plays at Purdue on Sunday. OSU hasn’t beaten a Quad 1 team since returning from COVID pause. Purdue presents a huge chance to make a statement.
6. Iowa (14-5, 4-4)
Last week: 5
Record since: 1-1
A bogus foul call cost Iowa late against Rutgers, but the Hawkeyes were in that position because they let RU dictate the game’s style and pace. The Scarlet Knights want to walk the ball up and push their opponent around on defense. Iowa wants to run and fly. It’s unfortunate (and ironic) that a touch foul played a huge role in deciding that game, but Rutgers is built to win 48-46. Iowa isn’t. That played a role too.
7. Indiana (14-5, 5-4)
Last week: 7
Record since: 2-1
What to do with IU. One minute, the Hoosiers are storming Assembly Hall after upsetting Purdue. The next, Michigan blows them away on the same floor. Indiana’s 3-point shooting disappeared against the Wolverines (26.3%), and the Hoosiers have shot 32% or worse from 3 in three of their five losses. Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp are the only consistent shooters, so can IU produce enough from the perimeter?
8. Michigan (9-7, 3-3)
Last week: 10
Record since: 2-0
After back-to-back wins in which Michigan scored 80 points and shot 40% or better from 3, are the Wolverines back? To be determined. Hard to trust two-game samples, especially when considering shooting. And Michigan still hasn’t beaten one of the Big Ten’s big dogs. Saturday’s game at MSU should be fun.
9. Rutgers (11-7, 5-3)
Last week: 8
Record since: 1-1
Beat Iowa ugly on Wednesday, lost to undermanned Minnesota on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights probably won’t find enough offense to crack the NCAA tournament, but nobody will enjoy playing them. And teams will usually have to play 40 minutes of disciplined hoops to beat them. Four of Rutgers’ seven losses have come by three points or less.
10. Minnesota (11-5, 2-5)
Last week: 12
Record since: 1-0
The Gophers only had seven available players Saturday, but a few got hot — Peyton Willis made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points — and that was enough to knock off Rutgers. Ben Johnson probably won’t win enough games to win Big Ten coach of the year, but he deserves votes. Minnesota fans have reason to feel good about the future.
11. Maryland (10-9, 2-6)
Last week: 13
Record since: 1-1
Donta Scott (25 points) feasted against Cockburn-less Illinois, but the Terps' guards gave the Illini’s backcourt problems too. Fatts Russell and Hakim Hart combined for seven steals, and Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer combined for 35 points on 12-of-30 shooting (40%). Maryland needs more of that defense to separate itself from the conference’s bottom feeders.
12. Penn State (8-8, 3-5)
Last Week: 10
Record since: 0-1
The Nittany Lions are 13 for 47 (27.7%) from 3 in their last two games, both of which they lost. Are they due for a boom or is this the start of a dangerous downturn? Penn State takes 43.5% of its shots (highest in Big Ten) and scores 36.4% of its points (second-highest in Big Ten) from 3-point range. Shooting slumps hurt them more than most.
13. Northwestern (9-8, 2-6)
Last week: 9
Record Since: 0-2
The Wildcats have lost six of seven games, including a 20-point thwacking at Purdue on Sunday. No matter how close the losses are, they take a toll if they pile up. Next up: at Michigan, which is getting hot, and home for Illinois, which might have Cockburn back by Saturday. Feels like Northwestern is drifting toward the Big Ten’s bottom.
14. Nebraska (6-13, 0-8)
Last week: 14
Record since: 0-1
It’s healthy for a team leader to express concerns over accountability — inside the locker room. Doing so during a radio interview, as Kobe Webster did last week, creates unwanted media attention and paints an unflattering picture of the team’s chemistry. I’ll never criticize a player for being honest. I will question what benefit can come from sharing sensitive, in-house conversations over public airwaves. The Huskers’ biggest problem last week should’ve been COVID. It wasn’t. Now fans will watch every NU possession wondering if each mistake is being met with a proper punishment.