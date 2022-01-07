Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Jan. 7

Statistically IU boasts the best defense in the Big Ten. Trayce-Jackson-Davis, who leads the conference with 3.1 blocks per game, forces every ball-handler to reconsider when driving to the rim. But the Hoosiers’ schedule still looks soft, and Sunday’s loss to Penn State reminded us they still lack a consistent secondary scorer. We’ll see how far Jackson-Davis (19.3 points, 8.2 rebounds per game) can take them.

8. Michigan (7-6, 1-2)

Previous ranking: No. 5

Last five games: 2-3

The numbers still like Michigan, but results have to follow at some point. The Wolverines have lost three of their last four to Rutgers, UCF and Minnesota. No win is easy in the Big Ten, and UCF is among the best mid-majors in the country. But Michigan was supposed to contend for a conference title. That goal seems far-fetched right now thanks to lackluster perimeter shooting and slipping defense.

9. Rutgers (8-5, 2-1)

Previous ranking: No. 10

Last five games: 4-1