Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Jan. 7

1. Purdue (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten)
Previous ranking (Dec. 3): No. 1
Last five games: 4-1
Upset losses to Rutgers and Wisconsin give pause, and the Boilermakers’ defense has dropped nearly 40 spots in the KenPom standings since the last power rankings. But Purdue is still the most talented team in the conference, and it has the best offense in the country. Matt Painter is still one of the Big Ten’s best coaches too. The Boilermakers remain at the top, though no longer with a bullet.
2. Michigan State (13-2, 4-0)
Previous ranking: No. 3
Last five games: 5-0
The Spartans’ eight-game win streak ties Purdue for the longest in the conference this season. They rank 260th nationally in turnover rate (20.6%), which is an Achilles’ heel that may bite them later. But MSU does just about everything else well and is loaded with talent — nine former top-101 recruits on the roster.
3. Illinois (10-3, 3-0)
Previous ranking: No. 4
Last five games: 4-1
Turnovers are still an issue for the Illini — who rank 301st nationally in turnover rate (21.7%) — but Kofi Cockburn (22.5 points, 11.9 rebounds per game) is as dominant as ever and he’s surrounded by shooters. Illinois boasts five players shooting better than 37% from 3 and is shooting 39.9% as a team, which ranks eight nationally. Brad Underwood said this week that Andre Curbelo is “progressing” toward a return too.
4. Ohio State (9-2, 3-0)
Previous ranking: No. 2
Last five games: 5-0
Considering they hadn’t played for three weeks, it’s hard to judge the Buckeyes too harshly on Sunday’s near-slip up against Nebraska. But OSU’s crawling pace — 296th fastest in the country — leaves it vulnerable for upsets. And the rest of the conference made progress while OSU stayed idle. But the Bucks did look primed for an impressive run before the COVID pause. Duke is still the best nonconference win by any Big Ten team this season, and beating Wisconsin by 18 looks better every day.
5. Wisconsin (11-2, 2-1)
Previous ranking: No. 6
Last five games: 4-1
Along with Michigan State’s Gabe Brown and Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game) looks like a huge win for developmental coaching this season. Davis evolved from a valuable rotation guard to a player of the year candidate in one season, and the Badgers have a chance in every game as a result. Their offense is still too whistle-dependent though. Wisconsin scores 21.4% of its points from the free-throw line, which ranks 32nd nationally. Hard to rely on that in the Big Ten.
6. Iowa (11-3, 1-2)
Previous ranking: No. 7
Last five games: 4-1
Keegan Murray (24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks per game) remains a player of the year candidate. The Hawkeyes’ offense — ranked third in the country as of Thursday morning — remains one of the nation’s best. But Iowa is also still searching for a signature win. It hung tight with Purdue and Illinois, and it’ll get another crack at both. Thursday’s matchup against Wisconsin makes for a fascinating contrast of styles.
7. Indiana (10-3, 1-2)
Previous ranking: No. 8
Last five games: 4-1
Statistically IU boasts the best defense in the Big Ten. Trayce-Jackson-Davis, who leads the conference with 3.1 blocks per game, forces every ball-handler to reconsider when driving to the rim. But the Hoosiers’ schedule still looks soft, and Sunday’s loss to Penn State reminded us they still lack a consistent secondary scorer. We’ll see how far Jackson-Davis (19.3 points, 8.2 rebounds per game) can take them.
8. Michigan (7-6, 1-2)
Previous ranking: No. 5
Last five games: 2-3
The numbers still like Michigan, but results have to follow at some point. The Wolverines have lost three of their last four to Rutgers, UCF and Minnesota. No win is easy in the Big Ten, and UCF is among the best mid-majors in the country. But Michigan was supposed to contend for a conference title. That goal seems far-fetched right now thanks to lackluster perimeter shooting and slipping defense.
9. Rutgers (8-5, 2-1)
Previous ranking: No. 10
Last five games: 4-1
The buzzer-beating win over Purdue was One Shining Moment-worthy, a lasting memory from this season no matter how the Scarlet Knights finish. Scoring is hard for every player not named Ron Harper, Geo Baker or Clifford Omoruyi, but Rutgers remains a defensive pest, and Harper is up to 43.1% from 3 on five attempts per game. His career-best before this season: 34.9%. Draftniks, take note.
10. Maryland (8-5, 0-2)
Previous ranking: No. 9
Last five games: 3-2
Danny Manning has steadied the ship after Maryland lost three straight in late November and early December. The Terps have posted at least four double-figure scorers in four straight games, a feat they accomplished just three times in the nine games prior. And beating Florida on a neutral court is no joke. Maryland has the talent to climb this list.
11. Minnesota (10-2, 1-2)
Previous ranking: No. 12
Last five games: 3-2
Still a great story. The Gophers have held opponents to 28.6% on 3-pointers, which ranks sixth in the country, and they foul less often than all but 21 teams in the nation. Those numbers are still skewed by a marshmallow nonconference schedule though. And as Illinois proved by beating Minnesota 76-53 on Tuesday, the Big Ten is a different challenge. The Gophers can prove a lot if they find success against Michigan State, Indiana and Iowa over the next 10 days.
12. Northwestern (8-4, 1-2)
Previous ranking: No. 11
Last five games: 3-2
Northwestern’s 3-point shooting has cooled, and its resume still needs sprucing. The Wildcats' best win was at Maryland, two days after the Terrapins parted ways with Mark Turgeon. The Wildcats have only allowed 70 points three times this season, and never more than 73. They’ll get a chance to prove themselves against Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Purdue over the next few weeks.
13. Penn State (7-5, 2-2)
Previous ranking: No. 14
Last five games: 3-2
The Nittany Lions are high-variance and hard to figure. They lost to UMass by 25 just 11 days before taking No. 21 LSU to overtime in November, and it won’t surprise to see similar fluctuation during conference play. PSU plays slow enough (10th-slowest in the country) to coax any opponent to their level, and it attempts enough 3-pointers (44.8% of their points) to shoot themselves out of a game.
14. Nebraska (6-9, 0-4)
Previous ranking: No. 13
Last five games: 1-4
Energy and effort have improved, and NU’s new-look offense has produced fewer (though not zero) unwatchable possessions. But the Huskers have not beaten a power-conference opponent. And KenPom’s win probability doesn't favor them in any of their 16 remaining games. After Nebraska travels to Rutgers on Saturday, they play Illinois, Purdue, Indiana and Ohio State. This team desperately needs a win.