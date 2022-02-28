Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, March 1

1. Purdue (24-5, 13-5 BIG)

Last week: 1

Record since: 0-1

The Boilermakers’ transition defense got exposed at Michigan State on Saturday, when they were outscored 19-2 on fast break points. Seventeen turnovers didn’t help, nor did Purdue’s 1-of-9 performance from 3. But it’s hard to rely on awesome offense every night, especially during single-elimination tournaments. Purdue is the best team in the Big Ten, but will it be the best often enough to conquer Indianapolis?

2. Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4 BIG)

Last week: 3

Record since: 2-0

The Badgers survived two road upset scares last week, which is more than 70% of Top-10 teams Great defense and low turnover counts will help you do that. But the Badgers will need to raise a level if they want to snatch the Big Ten crown from Purdue on Tuesday. Could sweeping Purdue and a strong Big Ten Tournament run elevate Wisconsin to a 1-seed?

3. Illinois (20-8, 13-5 BIG)

Last week: 2

Record since: 1-1

The Illini are 4-3 in their last seven at the wrong moment to hit a funk. Two of those losses have come by double digits, and Ohio State controlled Saturday’s game until Buckeyes started throwing the ball away late. Experienced guards plus Kofi Cockburn is still a tough formula to beat, but Illinois needs to regain the power rankings committee’s trust.

4. Iowa (20-8, 10-7 BIG)

Last week: 6

Record since: 2-0

Iowa is scoring 89 points per game over the last two weeks. Keep up or be left in the dust. Think of the Hawkeyes as inverse Purdue. Are they better than the top-tier Big Ten teams? No. Can they be better for one night? Absolutely. Fun watch, dangerous draw.

5. Ohio State (18-8, 11-6 BIG)

Last week: 6

Record since: 2-1

The Buckeyes could use a reliable third wheel after Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell, who are both excellent. Liddell can make a legitimate claim for best Big Ten Player. Branham can make the same for best freshman. Could Justice Sueing’s return, which Ohio State has been hinting toward for a month now, be the answer?

6. Michigan State (19-9, 10-7 BIG)

Last week: 7

Record since: 1-1

Beating Purdue is the kind of win that can snap everything into place, but the schedule doesn’t get any easier. The Spartans close the regular season at Michigan, at Ohio State and home against Maryland for their third game in five days. Winning two of three would be a success. Also: is Tyson Walker becoming MSU’s closer?

7. Rutgers (16-12, 10-8 BIG)

Last week: 4

Record since: 0-2

We’ll always have the Illinois upset – and the Wisconsin upset, and the Ohio State upset, and the Michigan State upset, and the Purdue upset – and there’s no shame in losing to Purdue, Michigan and Wisconsin. But Rutgers, like everything else, was never as good or as bad as we portrayed it. It was a lot of fun, however, and I hope we get to watch the Scarlet Knights rock-fight someone out of the tournament.

8. Michigan (15-12, 9-8 BIG)

Last week: 9

Record since: 1-1

How many losses before the Wolverines are left out? Joe Lunardi still has them listed as safe at 15-12 (9-8 Big Ten), but they close vs. Michigan State, vs. Iowa and at Ohio State. Might be the toughest final week in the conference.

9. Indiana (18-9, 10-10 BIG)

Last week: 8

Record since: 2-1

The Hoosiers have left themselves little room for error to make the NCAA Tournament. Home for Rutgers, then at Purdue. And right now, IU is slated to play Michigan first in the Big Ten Tournament. Lose two of those three (very possible), and the Hoosiers might be NIT-bound after starting 16-5.

10. Maryland (14-15, 6-12 BIG)

Last week: 11

Record since: 1-0

We’ve run nine sets of power rankings in 2022. No team has held onto this 10th spot for longer than two weeks. But for the moment, the Terrapins are the best of the bad teams. They smothered Ohio State on Sunday. Eric Ayala looks back, and Fatts Russell is averaging 22.5 points per game in his last six. You wonder what Maryland could’ve been with a normal start to the season.

11. Northwestern (13-14, 6-12)

Last week: 13

Record Since: 1-1

You can’t say that everybody would beat Nebraska anymore, and the Wildcats have twice done so comfortably. But you know that documentary BTN made about a single tournament win? That was five years ago, and Chris Collins is 49-88 since. I caught the tail end of the doc preparing to watch Nebraska’s game on Tuesday, and I swear on my life that ESPN personality Mike Greenberg looks into a camera and says “there’s no reason” Northwestern can’t replicate Duke’s success. Remarkable.

12. Minnesota (13-14, 4-14)

Last week: 11

Record since: 0-2

The Gophers remain competitive, but they’re 3-13 since Christmas day. Here’s a fun wrinkle, though: Minnesota closes with Maryland and Northwestern, and there’s a decent chance it will play one of those teams in the first round of the conference tournament. How many cards will be shown?

13. Penn State (12-14, 7-11)

Last Week: 10

Record since: 1-1

You cannot trail Nebraska by 31 points and expect to be treated kindly in this space. John Harrar, a program staple, cried on his senior night because NU beat the Nittany lions so badly. Shame.

14. Nebraska (8-21, 2-16 BIG)

Last week: 14

Record since: 1-1

The fourth Hoiberg season began Sunday, apparently. Penn State is a good defensive team, and the Huskers made it look like preseason Colorado. In theory, that stuff should be repeatable, yes? Not the shooting performance, but the good pace and sensible decisions that led to it?

