Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, March 7

1. Illinois (22-8, 15-5 BIG)

Last week: 3

Record since: 2-0

Kofi Cockburn missed five games, Andre Curbelo missed half the season and Illinois still grabbed a share of the Big Ten title. The Illini could’ve, even should’ve lost to Iowa on Sunday, but they took advantage of the Hawkeyes’ mistakes while Purdue and Wisconsin faltered during the final week. With their experienced back court and an in-rhythm Curbelo, Illinois has the chops to be the last Big Ten team left in the NCAA Tournament.

2. Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5 BIG)

Last week: 2

Record since: 1-1

Sunday’s loss to Nebraska marked a strange end to the season for a strange Big Ten co-champion. On offense, the Badgers weren’t great at anything besides ball security and calling plays for Johnny Davis. Statistically, this was the second-worst defensive team of Greg Gard’s tenure (though it still ranked third in the Big Ten). And yet, the Badgers, which finished 15-2 in games decided by six points or less, kept winning. That feels unsustainable. But assuming (and hoping) Davis is healthy, the Badgers will have a chance every night.

3. Purdue (25-6, 14-6 BIG)

Last week: 1

Record since: 0-1

After seven straight weeks at the top, the Boilermakers finally dropped a peg in the power rankings. Purdue lost four games by five or fewer points during the regular season. It shot 58 of 90 (64.4%) during those games, and that’s not an aberration. The Boilermakers finished the season ranked 219th nationally in free throw shooting (70.5%). Those mistakes can sink you late in games during single-elimination season.

4. Iowa (22-9, 12-8 BIG)

Last week: 4

Record since: 2-1

Can’t imagine anybody wants to see the Hawkeyes at the Big Ten Tournament even though they squandered their chance at a double-bye at Illinois. Keegan Murray is scoring 20 every night, Iowa’s defense ranked fifth among Big Ten teams in conference play, and the Hawkeyes are second nationally in turnover rate despite ranking 19th in fastest average possession time. This team makes its prodding, half-court conference foes feel uncomfortable. That matters in March.

5. Rutgers (18-12, 12-8 BIG)

Last week: 7

Record since: 2-0

From 3-15 in Steve Pikiell’s first season to a school-record 12 Big Ten wins. What a regular season for the Scarlet Knights, who secured a double-bye by winning another grinder at home against Penn State on Sunday. I’m not sure Rutgers can make an NCAA Tournament run, but it can beat anybody on the right night, especially if the home fans travel well. Big-picture question in Piscataway: How long can RU hang onto Pikiell?

6. Ohio State (19-10, 12-8 BIG)

Last week: 5

Record since: 1-2

The Buckeyes finished 3-4 over their final seven games. The wins: vs. Indiana, at Illinois and vs. Michigan State. The losses: vs. Iowa, at Maryland, vs. Nebraska, vs. Michigan without Hunter Dickinson. Go figure. OSU hasn’t been whole for all of those losses, either, but it’s had enough to do better. The Bucks have issues that need solving in order to avoid another early March exit.

7. Michigan State (20-11, 11-9 BIG)

Last week: 6

Record since: 1-2

Good news: Tom Izzo became the Big Ten’s all time leader in wins on Sunday, and Izzo’s Spartans will make their 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance this season. Bad: MSU finished the season 3-7 and scored just 67.7 points per game during that stretch, which would rank 13th over the full season. Can Sparty find its magic in March?

8. Michigan (17-13, 11-9 BIG)

Last week: 8

Record since: 2-1

Shoutout to DaVante’ Jones, who’s had an up-and-down year after transferring from Coastal Carolina, for keying the win that may have punched the Wolverines’ tournament ticket. Twenty-one points, nine assists, two steals and, most importantly, 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Jones shoots 38.7% from 3 when Michigan wins this season and 28.9% from 3 when it loses. The Wolverines need shooting to accent all their talent over the next few weeks.

9. Indiana (18-12, 9-11 BIG)

Last week: 8

Record since: 2-1

The Hoosiers were 16-5 entering February and sat fifth in the Big Ten standings. Five weeks later, they’ve lost seven of nine and probably need a win in the conference tournament to crack the NCAA field. Indiana is in danger of missing a sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament for the first time since the field expanded to 64 teams. The last time IU missed out on six straight postseasons: 1958-1965.

10. Maryland (15-16, 7-13 BIG)

Last week: 10

Record since: 1-1

The Terps scored 76 points per game during their 4-2 close to the season, and seniors Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala will be motivated to keep their season alive during the conference tournament. Maryland’s path to the Big Ten final goes through Michigan State, Wisconsin and, theoretically, Purdue. The Terrapins have played all three of those teams within two points this season.

11. Northwestern (14-15, 7-13)

Last week: 13

Record Since: 1-1

The Wildcats shot 41.3% from 3 in two games against Nebraska this season. Against the rest of the Big Ten: 32.1%. Northwestern hasn’t played the hulked-up Huskers yet, but it clearly presents a tricky matchup.

12. Nebraska (10-21, 4-16 BIG)

Last week: 14

Record since: 2-0

It took darn near the whole season, but the Huskers finally climbed out of the basement. Well-deserved. Nebraska carved up two top-60 defenses (and Ohio State) in seven days. It beat a top-10 team without its best scorer. And most importantly, it overcame serious crises to do so. Could NU have withstood Wisconsin’s crowd, and the backbreaking foul calls, and a 10-point deficit with a shorthanded roster one month ago? Two weeks ago, even? I don’t think so.

13. Penn State (12-16 7-13)

Last Week: 13

Record since: 0-2

Rough final week, but close road losses to Rutgers and Illinois prove that the Nittany Lions won’t be an easy out in the conference tournament. Watching Penn State and Rutgers share the court on Sunday, you can see the vision for Micah Shrewsberry’s blueprint. PSU will be a pain to play in the years to come.

14. Minnesota (13-16, 4-16)

Last week: 12

Record since: 0-2

Don’t mistake a 3-15 finish for a failure just because the Gophers started 10-1. This was always the most likely outcome for Ben Johnson’s first season. Minnesota maintained an identity (low turnovers and fouls) and proved it can mine talent in the transfer portal (Jamison Battle, Payton Willis, E.J. Stephens). That’s enough for now. Rebuilding is hard in the Big Ten.

