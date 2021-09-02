John Johnson, internal senior deputy athletic director for Bill Moos, departs Nebraska

LINCOLN — Another member of Nebraska’s athletic administration left earlier this week while his wife continues to be a coach at NU.

John Johnson, hired in 2019 to be an internal senior deputy athletic director by former A.D. Bill Moos, exited the department Aug. 31. The decision, according to a spokesman, was mutual, as new A.D. Trev Alberts does not plan on having a chief of staff.

Johnson made $250,000 per year in his role under Moos, who had both an internal and external senior deputy A.D. Johnson’s wife, Lisa, had extraordinary success as NU’s women’s golf coach last season, as the Huskers tied for second at the Big Ten championships and went to their first NCAA regional since 2008.

Johnson is the latest change in Nebraska’s athletic department. Earlier this summer, Nebraska football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht left the program to work with an upstart sports agency, ABM, that represents NU football players.

