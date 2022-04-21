Juwan Gary commits to Nebraska men's basketball

Alabama transfer Juwan Gary has committed to Nebraska men's basketball, he announced Thursday on Instagram.

Gary, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game. He started 16 games.

The former 4-star prospect from Columbia, South Carolina made his decision just two days after finishing his visit in Lincoln. He visited Columbia last week to tour South Carolina’s facilities. Gary chose Nebraska over the Gamecocks, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, DePaul and Western Kentucky.

Gary was 93rd-ranked player and the 23rd-ranked small forward in the 2019 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over South Carolina, Clemson, NC State and UNLV.

After redshirting his first season in Tuscaloosa, Gary played in 30 games as a redshirt freshman and 29 games last season. He shot 52.4% from the field, 20% from 3-point range and 58% from the free throw line in two seasons at Alabama.

Gary would be the 14th scholarship player on Nebraska’s roster, including potential returnees Lat Mayen and Trey McGowens. The Huskers are still waiting on Mayen and McGowens to decide on their futures with the program. They also hosted Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves on a visit April 8-10.

