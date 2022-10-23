Juwan Gary, Sam Griesel shine in Nebraska basketball's exhibition win

LINCOLN -- Scrap, shove and occasionally score.

Nobody will mistake Nebraska’s winning formula for the beautiful game, but nobody will care if it works.

The Huskers worked their plan well in Saturday’s 87-60 win over Chadron State, during which they forced 18 turnovers, grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and held the Eagles to 38.1% shooting.

“That’s what we were looking for out of this game, was to come out and try to establish ourselves on the defensive end,” Hoiberg said.

Juwan Gary led NU with 23 points and nine rebounds, including five offensive rebounds. Sam Griesel added 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Overall, Nebraska scored 42 of its 87 points off turnovers or in second-chance points, a boost it needed on a rough shooting night. The Huskers shot 6-of-26 (23.1%) from 3-point range, which senior forward Derrick Walker attributed to pre-game jitters. Of Nebraska’s 12 healthy scholarship players, only four had played at PBA before Sunday.

“It’s our first time actually playing with each other against someone else,” Walker said.

It didn’t help that Hoiberg ran the same two plays – one for perimeter players, one for post-ups – all afternoon against Chadron State. But Nebraska wants to save its better work for games that count, and Hoiberg wants his team to lean on its defense to kick-start quality possessions.

NU boasted a significant size advantage over the Eagles, who only roster four players 6-foot-6 or taller and none taller than 6-foot-8. But the Huskers believe their moxie will help translate against any competition.

“"Our effort, our energy,” Walker said when asked how NU can repeat its turnover and rebounding success. “Our matchups will always be different, but as long as we bring effort and energy, it'll always be about us."

Other takeaways from Sunday’s exhibition:

»Juwan Gary was the star of Nebraska’s stitched-together offense on Sunday. Often he scored off his own misses, but he still scored. You could see his confidence building as he did.

Gary missed his first four 3-pointers, and all four were open. Chadron State left him open all afternoon – “they guarded him a little disrespectfully,” Griesel said. But he made two in a row during his 15-point second half, and Nebraska wants him to keep shooting.

Hoiberg said that Gary “had a big shift onto his left side” when shooting jumpers at Alabama, but NU has helped Gary improve his balance. He’s making open 3s in practice, and “If he has the right footwork and if he's open, we want him shooting those,” Hoiberg said. “We have a big enough sample size to where he is shooting a very high percentage on open looks.”

Big if true. Gary with a reliable jumper is a huge weapon for Nebraska. Without one, he’s a tricky piece to fit.

»Griesel impressed in PBA debut. Griesel averaged 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists at North Dakota State last season. He scored 14 points, dished seven assists and grabbed four rebounds Sunday while shooting 67%.

Chadron State is not close to Indiana (or even Northwestern), but it’s a huge win for Nebraska if Griesel can replicate his Summit League production in the Big Ten. And his poster dunk over a Chadron State guard on Sunday will make opposing defenders think twice about challenging him at the rim.

Hoiberg said Griesel was “phenomenal” against the Eagles. Walker said Griesel’s dunk was amazing – “I love watching those shoulders fly,” Walker said. And Griesel, still processing the emotions of playing for his favorite team, said it felt good to “get the jitters out” on Sunday.

“I've been waiting for this day for a long time,” he said. “I didn't sleep very well last night.”

»Emmanuel Bandoumel is a nightmare to dribble and pass against. The SMU transfer, who finished with nine points and two steals Sunday, defends ball handlers from the moment they catch the ball. Then he pokes, prods and swipes until they give it up.

He often gets a finger on those passes, too. That’s key for a Nebraska team that needs a little help from its defense to score.

“He gets his hands on a lot of balls,” Hoiberg said. “When you're not making shots, if you can get deflections that lead to transition easy baskets, it’s imperative that you have that.”

Other stats that stand out:

»Blaise Keita with five rebounds in 13 minutes. Need more of that – and less of his four fouls – when Big Ten teams come to town.

»C.J. Wilcher with three steals despite shooting a 1-8 shooting performance. Last year’s team let shooting woes affect defensive intensity. Wilcher did not.

»Team-high 29 minutes for Sam Griesel in an exhibition game. Wonder how much of a workload he can handle during the regular season. Wonder how long Nebraska can survive on offense without his shot-creation and steady presence.

»Wilhelm Breidenbach had eight points and six rebounds in 15 minutes. Nice return from knee surgery, even if you’d like to see him shoot better than 1-of-4 from 3. More on him later this week.