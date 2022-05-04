Kadyn Betts wants to play 'big-time basketball.' Nebraska is offering him the chance

Nebraska hosted 2023 two-star prospect Kadyn Betts on an unofficial visit three weeks ago. Betts, a 6-foot-9 forward from Pueblo, Colo., left Lincoln with his first high-major offer.

His impression of NU’s campus: “It’s amazing,” Betts said. “The facilities there are crazy.”

Betts has seen big basketball buildings before. He already held offers from Akron, Colorado State, Wyoming and Northern Colorado before he visited Nebraska. But as he told The World-Herald on Tuesday, Betts has always dreamed of playing big-time college hoops. And NU assistant Nate Loenser, who has built a close bond with Betts during the recruiting process, is the first coach to make that dream feel real.

Betts said Loenser showed him film of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen from Markkanen’s tenure with the Fred Hoiberg-era Chicago Bulls, where Loenser was an assistant. NU views Betts as a similarly-skilled big man.

Betts prefers comparisons to all-star forwards Kevin Durant and Giannia Antentokoumpo, two of his favorite players. But he likes Nebraska’s plan for him, and he won’t forget that they believed in him before any other high-major team.

“I’ve always wanted to play big-time basketball like that,” Betts said. “For a (high-major) team to offer me, it’s almost like a dream come true.”

