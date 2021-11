Keisei Tominaga scores career-high 23 points in Nebraska's win over South Dakota

LINCOLN — Keisei Tominaga scored a career-high 23 points to lead Nebraska to a 83-70 win over South Dakota on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tominaga made five 3-pointers against the Coyotes, the most by any Husker this season. And his fifth capped an 18-2 run that put Nebraska up 23 with 4:50 to play.

Bryce McGowens added 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists. The freshman has scored 20 points three times in his first seven games.

Derrick Walker added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting to go with five rebounds. Walker scored in double figures for the fourth straight game Saturday, which is the longest streak of his career. He’s shooting 25-of-27 during that span.

The Huskers finished 5-2 during their seven-game home stint. They’ll travel to N.C. State on Wednesday before beginning Big Ten play at Indiana next Saturday.

