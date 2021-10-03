Keisei Tominaga shows off his range during Nebraska basketball debut

LINCOLN — Alonzo Verge wiggled left, right and left again, but he couldn’t shake Keisei Tominaga. After Verge’s jump shot caromed off the rim, the ball found Tominaga at the other end.
Feet set, eyes up, boom. The sophomore hit his third consecutive 3-pointer and brought the home crowd to its feet.
The Huskers tried to tell us about Tominaga, aka “The Japanese Steph Curry.” But during Friday night’s intrasquad scrimmage, Tominaga’s jumpers spoke louder than the offseason hype surrounding him.
He pulled up from the “H” in Huskers near midcourt. He spotted up closer to the fans than the 3-point line from the left wing. He even fooled Trevor Lakes with a pump fake near the basket that led to a layup. By the end of the night, the crowd was groaning in surprise each time Tominaga missed (which wasn’t often).
To be fair, nobody played much defense on Tominaga (or anyone else) Friday night. Nebraska’s red and white teams scored 124 points in 24 minutes thanks to open shooters and clear driving lanes.
But Tominaga resonated with the crowd the moment he stepped on the court. He drew the loudest cheers during player introductions and the most buzz with the ball in his hands. That relationship matters for a spark-plug scorer.
We don’t yet know whether Tominaga can play that role this season. Starring in Friday’s showcase required little more than a quick trigger finger. But if Tominaga can shoot like he did this weekend against live defenses, he’ll demand playing time and defenses’ attention.
Other notes from Friday’s scrimmage:
» It’s early; it’s just a scrimmage. And as director of basketball operations Luca Virgilio said earlier this week, nobody should project future lineup decisions from opening night.
And yet, Friday’s teams looked a lot like starters against reserves.
Derrick Walker, the Huskers’ longest-tenured player who started 16 games last season, played with Trey McGowens, who started 27 games in 2020. And Bryce McGowens, the first five-star recruit in school history. And Verge, who scored 14 points per game at Arizona State last year. And Wilhelm Breidenbach, the skilled, versatile freshman coaches love. Could be a coincidence, but I bet the starting lineup against Western Illinois resembles Friday night’s red team.
» This team is athletic. Keon Edwards tries to break the rim on every dunk. The McGowens brothers windmill all over Instagram and threw several alley oops to each other on Friday. Verge is quick on his feet and sly with the ball — he left Kobe Webster in the dust with a step-back jumper in the first quarter. Even big men like Eduardo Andre and Breidenbach run well for their size. All those traits are weapons on fast breaks.
» Breidenbach looks comfortable shooting 3-pointers. He made two during the scrimmage and was one of four participants from the men’s team in the 3-point shootout. That’s important because Hoiberg mentioned on Monday that Breidenbach might anchor some of Nebraska’s smaller lineups. At 223 pounds, he won’t feel comfortable guarding Kofi Cockburn. But at 22 feet from the basket, Cockburn won’t be comfortable guarding him, either.
» These guys like one another. Verge and Tominaga playfully shoved each other after Tominaga’s big sequence. Webster and Verge wore smiles after diving for a loose ball. And almost everyone danced on stage with G Herbo. Chemistry will be crucial for a team with so much talent to manage.
» Lat Mayen did not play in the scrimmage. He spent the evening on the bench wearing a hoodie. Interesting to monitor considering Hoiberg said Monday that everyone was healthy.
» The scrimmage was fun. Tominaga was fun. But we’ll probably learn more about Nebraska from its open practice Tuesday. They’ll play real defense and compete harder. Bryce McGowens, who spent most of Friday’s event throwing or catching alley-oops, will showcase more skill. And Hoiberg won’t be smiling through his mask if the Huskers clear the lane for a dunk.