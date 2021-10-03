Keisei Tominaga shows off his range during Nebraska basketball debut

LINCOLN — Alonzo Verge wiggled left, right and left again, but he couldn’t shake Keisei Tominaga. After Verge’s jump shot caromed off the rim, the ball found Tominaga at the other end.

Feet set, eyes up, boom. The sophomore hit his third consecutive 3-pointer and brought the home crowd to its feet.

The Huskers tried to tell us about Tominaga, aka “The Japanese Steph Curry.” But during Friday night’s intrasquad scrimmage, Tominaga’s jumpers spoke louder than the offseason hype surrounding him.

He pulled up from the “H” in Huskers near midcourt. He spotted up closer to the fans than the 3-point line from the left wing. He even fooled Trevor Lakes with a pump fake near the basket that led to a layup. By the end of the night, the crowd was groaning in surprise each time Tominaga missed (which wasn’t often).

To be fair, nobody played much defense on Tominaga (or anyone else) Friday night. Nebraska’s red and white teams scored 124 points in 24 minutes thanks to open shooters and clear driving lanes.

But Tominaga resonated with the crowd the moment he stepped on the court. He drew the loudest cheers during player introductions and the most buzz with the ball in his hands. That relationship matters for a spark-plug scorer.