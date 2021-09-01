Keisei Tominaga — 'the Japanese Steph Curry' — brings his jump shot to Nebraska

“I want to help this team with 3-point shooting,” he said Wednesday.

And the Huskers could use him. Nebraska has ranked 268th and 189th in team 3-point shooting during their two seasons under Hoiberg.

Tominaga started shooting at around 2 years old on a home-made hoop in his hometown of Nagoya. His father played professionally in Japan for a decade, and his mother played in the Japanese minor or “industrial leagues.”

Tominaga inherited his parents’ passion and talent for hoops early. He never played another sport, and he said Wednesday that he’s always been a good shooter.

In 2019, his talent earned him a trip to Ranger, Texas, where he played basketball under former Kentucky and Texas A&M coach Billy Gillespie. In some ways Gillespie coached harder than he was used to — “he yelled at everybody,” Tominaga said — but he was more lenient in other ways, like compared to his high school coach's "chip rule."

Yes, Tominaga’s high school coach forbade his players from eating potato chips — but he didn't mind.

“I don’t really like chips,” Tominaga said. Not Doritos, sometimes Cheetos, but never frequently.