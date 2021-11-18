Keon Edwards will step into Trey McGowens role for Nebraska basketball

That will be a focus on Friday, when the Huskers will be thinner than usual on ball handling without Trey McGowens. Hoiberg said Bryce can help fill the playmaking void left by Trey’s absence. In fact, he needs to. And his teammates need to help put him in those positions.

“He can’t go five or six possessions in a row where he doesn’t touch the ball,” Hoiberg said of McGowens. “He’s too gifted and too talented for that to happen.”

Huskers must rebound better

Idaho State sends five bodies at every missed shot at both ends, which means the Huskers’ team rebounding philosophy will be more important than usual Friday night.

The Bengals ranked top three among Big Sky teams in offensive rebounding percentage during each of coach Ryan Looney’s first two seasons, and they’ve grabbed 25.4% of their own misses through three games this season, which is tied for first in the conference with Southern Utah.

Nebraska, on the other hand, ranks 309 out of 358 teams in opponent offensive rebound percentage (20.8%). And NU just lost its best perimeter rebounder in Trey McGowens. His teammates will be challenged every time a shot hits the rim against the Bengals, whom Hoiberg labeled “big, strong, and old.”