Kobe Webster has answered the call when Husker offense stalls

LINCOLN — When Nebraska’s offense has struggled this week, Fred Hoiberg has put Kobe Webster at the controls.

The results: Nebraska has outscored opponents by 33 — nine against Creighton, 24 against Idaho State — with Webster on the floor. Webster averaged 13.5 points and 3.5 assists. And Hoiberg played Webster more minutes (28) than any other Husker on Friday against the Bengals.

“Kobe gives us great stability out there,” Hoiberg said after Nebraska’s 78-60 win over ISU. “He has been in the system and he knows how to get us moving out there.”

That’s no shot at Alonzo Verge, the Huskers’ starting point guard who is still perfecting his score-pass palette. Hoiberg sat Verge for 12 consecutive minutes to close the first half against Creighton because Verge hunted his own shot too often. Hoiberg sat Verge again Friday — for nearly eight minutes — after Verge missed a one-legged fadeaway with 18:09 to play.

But Hoiberg believes Verge is learning from his mistakes. He praised Verge for “getting us moving” early against Idaho State. And upon returning from his second-half bench stint, Verge threw two no-look assists on consecutive possessions.