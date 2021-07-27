Kobe Webster sees 'glimpses' of what Nebraska basketball could be

Webster now has a niche, of sorts. As the veteran guard, he has the role of teaching younger players how to adjust to college, too.

“Kobe, he’s so smart, and deceptive with his speed,” freshman Quaran McPherson said. “He’s helped me offensively and defensively.”

For much of the summer, Webster seemed likely to battle Dalano Banton for the starting guard spot next to McGowens. When Banton left for the NBA draft, NU signed Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge to the roster. Webster and Banton’s size and skillset were vastly different. Verge, though taller, is more of a direct comparison.

“Alonzo is a little bit like myself — both smaller guards who can handle the ball, make decisions,” Webster said. “He’s actually a good passer — better passer than I thought he’d be ... he gets in the paint fairly easily and finds the open man.”

Verge, who averaged 14.3 points per game over two seasons at Arizona State, worked out for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets this summer. He had a spot on their G League team if he wanted it, he said Tuesday.

“I went with my heart, and I want to win in the NCAA tournament before I stop playing college basketball,” Verge said. “So I wanted to give myself that chance to do that.”