Kobe Webster sees 'glimpses' of what Nebraska basketball could be

LINCOLN — All that clapping surprised Kobe Webster. The Nebraska basketball senior guard had just been told over Zoom that he was an academic All-American, and in this era of participation ribbons, he didn’t realize how prestigious the award really was.
When a NU sports information official informed Webster he was one of just 17 players who got the honor last season, the achievement sunk in.
“I was like ‘oh, OK!’” Webster said Tuesday during the second of the Huskers’ media events with reporters. His parents had always put academics before athletics, so the habits were built in by the time the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Webster, with his teammates, survived the “grind” of a long COVID pause — followed by a blitz of games in a calendar — and then after the season ended, he felt he could stick the landing on his schoolwork. He did, earning a 3.75 grade-point average for his master’s degree work in educational administration.
Webster may be able to complete that degree since he decided to return for a fifth year of hoops, and his second at Nebraska. He, along with Derrick Walker and Trey McGowens, form the trio of vocal leaders who have to usher a group of talented-but-young Huskers through the fires of summer workouts, training camp and, finally, the grind of a major conference schedule. Webster said he’s seen “glimpses” of what Nebraska can be in year three of the Fred Hoiberg era.
“We’ve got to start communicating a little better,” Webster said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces. Once we get the chemistry, once we sort of figure out that anybody can score, anybody has that opportunity to make that extra pass — just doing little things like that, committing to our offenses and principles our coaches put in place, we’re going to be really successful.”
Halfway through NU’s 7-20 season, Webster decided to apply himself better to one of Hoiberg’s key principles — a good long 3 attempt is better than average mid-range shot — and reaped the benefits.
In back-to-back losses to Wisconsin and Illinois, Webster played 30 combined minutes and attempted zero 3-pointers. The following game, at Penn State, he took eight, making three. Over the final 11 games, he shot 67 3-pointers — 6.1 per game — and hit 41.7% of them.
The tweak, fueled by a conversation with Hoiberg, not only changed the trajectory of Webster’s season — he averaged more points and assists per game — but helped the Huskers win three Big ten games down the stretch.
“It really came down to that confidence, and once I had that first conversation and talked to him about it, it was really easy,” Webster said. “Actually it made the game easier for me because, rather than putting the ball on the floor and trying to create or whatever, you step into a shot and knock it down.”
Webster now has a niche, of sorts. As the veteran guard, he has the role of teaching younger players how to adjust to college, too.
“Kobe, he’s so smart, and deceptive with his speed,” freshman Quaran McPherson said. “He’s helped me offensively and defensively.”
For much of the summer, Webster seemed likely to battle Dalano Banton for the starting guard spot next to McGowens. When Banton left for the NBA draft, NU signed Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge to the roster. Webster and Banton’s size and skillset were vastly different. Verge, though taller, is more of a direct comparison.
“Alonzo is a little bit like myself — both smaller guards who can handle the ball, make decisions,” Webster said. “He’s actually a good passer — better passer than I thought he’d be ... he gets in the paint fairly easily and finds the open man.”
Verge, who averaged 14.3 points per game over two seasons at Arizona State, worked out for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets this summer. He had a spot on their G League team if he wanted it, he said Tuesday.
“I went with my heart, and I want to win in the NCAA tournament before I stop playing college basketball,” Verge said. “So I wanted to give myself that chance to do that.”
Recent history — 7-25 two years ago, 7-20 last season — suggests Nebraska could be a long shot to win in the NCAAs this season. But older players agree: Talent won’t be the issue. NU has that, especially among the youngsters, which includes five-star signee Bryce McGowens. The Huskers’ success or failure in achieving its NCAA goal boils down to the finer details, Webster said, that make or break most teams.
“Being able to talk. Even if you’re new or younger or whatever the case may be, you can still talk, you can still bring energy to every practice,” Webster said. “That’s something I’m trying to instill in younger guys. Derrick, Trey, Lat (Mayen), we’re all getting these guys to talk more, and just be committed.”
