Kobe Webster to return to Nebraska basketball for fifth season

LINCOLN — Kobe Webster, one of Nebraska basketball’s two seniors, is returning to the Huskers for an extra season.
Webster, who started the last five games of the season, announced his decision with a Tuesday night Twitter video that featured him driving through Lincoln and arriving the apartment door of Trey McGowens, who is also returning for next season. “I’m back,” Webster says in the video.
His return is a viewed within the program as a key piece for NU’s 2021-22 team and also proof that Webster and his teammates believe NU is closer to breaking through than fans and media outside the program perceive. Webster, who graduated from Western Illinois and chose to play his fourth season at Nebraska, gets an extra year as a result of the NCAA’s coronavirus eligibility policy. His scholarship will not count against the 13-man total.
His baskets will count next season and, toward the end of the 2021 campaign, he started making a lot of them.
He averaged 12.8 points over the last six games, making 43% of his 3s. He made seven in a 79-78 loss at Northwestern. For the year Webster made 38% of his 3s — making him the best 3-point shooter on the team — and averaged 8.1 points per game.
Hoiberg showed Webster a shot chart in the midseason, shifting Webster’s shots away from mid-range looks and toward more 3s.
“That’s helped his shooting percentage out there on the floor,” Hoiberg said after the Northwestern game. “I showed him the shooting chart of where we are with the mid-range shots and the 3-point shots and how we need to find a way to manufacture more of those ... Kobe, I love the rhythm and the flow he’s playing with right now.”
Webster, an All-Summit League player at Western Illinois, transferred to Nebraska to test himself.
“I’ve not only proven to myself, but proven to outsiders I can play at this level,” Webster said in late February.
One more Husker senior — Thor Thobjarnarson — has a decision to make about whether he intends to return for his extra season, as well. Nebraska coaches have welcomed him to do so. Thorbjarnarson, a native of Iceland, is 14 months older than Webster, however, and may be looking toward a professional career.
Already this year five Huskers have left the program: Teddy Allen, walk-on Bret Porter, Yvan Ouedraogo, Elijah Wood and Akol Arop. NU has at least three scholarships open for the 2021-2022 season, and intends to fill some, though perhaps not all, of the open slots.
Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH