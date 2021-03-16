Kobe Webster to return to Nebraska basketball for fifth season

LINCOLN — Kobe Webster, one of Nebraska basketball’s two seniors, is returning to the Huskers for an extra season.

Webster, who started the last five games of the season, announced his decision with a Tuesday night Twitter video that featured him driving through Lincoln and arriving the apartment door of Trey McGowens, who is also returning for next season. “I’m back,” Webster says in the video.

His return is a viewed within the program as a key piece for NU’s 2021-22 team and also proof that Webster and his teammates believe NU is closer to breaking through than fans and media outside the program perceive. Webster, who graduated from Western Illinois and chose to play his fourth season at Nebraska, gets an extra year as a result of the NCAA’s coronavirus eligibility policy. His scholarship will not count against the 13-man total.

His baskets will count next season and, toward the end of the 2021 campaign, he started making a lot of them.

He averaged 12.8 points over the last six games, making 43% of his 3s. He made seven in a 79-78 loss at Northwestern. For the year Webster made 38% of his 3s — making him the best 3-point shooter on the team — and averaged 8.1 points per game.