Lat Mayen won't return to Nebraska next season

LINCOLN — Lat Mayen will not return to Nebraska next season, coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed to The World-Herald on Tuesday.

Mayen, who averaged 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in two seasons for the Huskers, played his first game for the Cairns Marlins in the Australia-State League on Sunday. He scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

A native of Australia, Mayen transferred from Chipola College to Nebraska during the spring of 2020. The Huskers envisioned him as sharpshooting forward with defensive versatility.

“Lat has decided to pursue professional basketball opportunities back home in Australia,” Hoiberg said in a release.

“Everyone in our program appreciates the contributions he has made to the Husker basketball program over the last two seasons and the work he put into the gym every day. Lat has been a pleasure to coach and look forward to him embarking on a pro career.”

Mayen’s jumper proved inconsistent in Lincoln.

He shot 34.8% during his first season and 29.9% his second, both of which featured long droughts. Mayen's best shooting performance at NU came March 1, 2021, when he made five 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 25 points.

With Mayen's departure, the Huskers have 14 scholarship players on roster. They're still awaiting a decision from junior guard Trey McGowens, who is an early entrant in the NBA draft. NU has added grad transfers Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandoumel.

