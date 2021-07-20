Making history is goal for both veteran, new Nebraska basketball players

“Be able to start a new wave, bringing a different type of swagger to a university that’s not really known for basketball,” said McGowens, speaking to the full media for the first time outside of his podcast with older brother, Trey. “Being able to bring a great group of guys in, with this coaching staff, and have the fan base around it to really build us up.”

Wilcher, a four-star 2020 recruit who left Xavier’s defense-oriented system for the free-flowing offense of coach Fred Hoiberg’s program, senses the blank spot in Husker history where a NCAA Tournament win could go.

“We talk about the history here a lot,” said Wilcher, who’s likely to be come off the bench in 2021-2022. “There’s not much as it pertains to basketball, so that’s what we’re shooting for: to make history. To be that team, or a part of those teams that make history here and part of the Nebraska culture.”

The talk sounds familiar; it’s what Hoiberg says, and it’s what newcomers on the two previous teams have said, as well. Nebraska won seven games in each of those two seasons although last year, because of a devastating, monthlong COVID pause, comes with the asterisk of sorts.