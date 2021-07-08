McKewon: Alonzo Verge gives Nebraska something it didn't have with Dalano Banton

1. A win for Dalano Banton turns into a win for Husker hoops. When Banton declared for the NBA draft, it seemed more likely he’d be back at NU for another season. But Banton flashed enough at a G League combine to convince scouts he could play in the NBA one day. When he turned pro , it was a small loss for Nebraska — especially in terms of defensive rebounding — but Banton still isn’t a great shooter, which made him a liability late last season as his minutes went down and his starting job disappeared. Verge, who averaged 14.3 points per game over two seasons at Arizona State, is much smaller than Banton — and certainly not the same caliber of NBA prospect — but he’s arguably a better fit for Nebraska’s goals.

2. Why? He’s a natural scorer deep in the paint and a decent passer from there too. Verge scored 43 of ASU’s 56 points in a 40-point loss to St. Mary’s two years ago, but he’s more than that one game. Easily one of the best dribblers in the Pac-12, Verge can change directions in traffic, split double teams, finish off of one and two feet, kick out to open shooters and pull back to make 15-footers. Midrange shots are not a favorite for Fred Hoiberg, but Verge’s highlight tape shows far more drives at the rim in a half-court offense. In a full-court scenario, or even in very early offense, Banton could glide and score quite well. In the halfcourt, he struggled to get around or through defenders. Verge zips through traffic and the ball does not stop. At 31.2%, Verge is not a great 3-point shooter, but Banton shot 24.7% from long range.