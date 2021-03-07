McKewon: Former Michigan coach John Beilein is bullish on Husker hoops

LINCOLN — John Beilein has a story about Fred Hoiberg that partially explains why the BTN analyst and former Michigan coach is such believer in Husker hoops.
At Michigan, Beilein agreed to a home-and-home series with Iowa State in the Cyclones’ second and fourth years under Hoiberg. That opening game, at Michigan, wasn’t particularly close. As Beilein recalled, the Wolverines, bound for a first-round NCAA tournament loss, won by 10.
The second game — in Ames against a blend of Hoiberg’s transfers and high school recruits with Dick Vitale on the ESPN call — was a different story. That Michigan team, which would win the Big Ten and advance to the Elite Eight, met a very different Iowa State squad.
“Fred’s guys carved us up,” Beilein said of Iowa State’s 77-70 win. “They just carved us up.”
As we wind down Hoiberg’s second season — the strangest, most adversity-filled season in program history — it is probably getting slightly tiresome seeing the words “Iowa State” and “Hoiberg” in the same sentence. When his second team at Nebraska could finish with seven total wins — just like the first team — there’s bound to be anxiety.
Beilein preaches patience. He’s a veteran of basketball rebuilds.
It took him three years to get things rolling at West Virginia, and essentially five to turn Michigan from the NIT-friendly program he inherited into a perennial winner of NCAA tournament games.
And when Beilein joined the Big Ten, the league was full of rebuilds and collapses-in-progress, he said. Iowa was in the Todd Lickliter era. Minnesota just fired Dan Monson. Indiana would fire Kelvin Sampson during Beilein’s first year. Illinois was on the back nine of the Bruce Weber era, which meant the Illini had roughly one-fourth the talent they enjoyed on the front nine of his tenure.
The Big Ten is a beast in 2021. Penn State, with an interim coach, is in flux while Nebraska rebuilds and Minnesota has collapsed. Indiana might be ripe to start over — maybe — but, otherwise, that’s it. The league is full of established, up-and-running programs and, in the case of Michigan, an elite basketball mind in Juwan Howard, who’s taking the strong program Beilein left him to another level.
“So it’s as deep as it’s ever been, which means it’s as good as it’s ever been, if not better,” Beilein said. “For Fred to be rebuilding Nebraska, this is the worst moment ever to enter the league.”
This context matters as Nebraska enters the Big Ten tournament, where the Huskers will be the No. 14 seed but perhaps dangerous enough to win a couple in Indianapolis. NU’s done that twice, in 2016 and 2019, and the first two foes — Penn State on opening night and Wisconsin after that — can experience offensive droughts.
Nebraska could also be out of the tournament quickly, since even the bottom of the Big Ten, according to KenPom, is better than the middle of the Pac-12. The Huskers are No. 92 even after losing 79-78 to Northwestern, which is No. 69. Including the Big East — appropriate for hoops — there are 15 power-conference teams rated behind Nebraska in the KenPom rankings.
Last season, two power-conference teams were behind the Huskers.
Not all seven-win seasons are created equally.
“Without question, there’s progress being made,” Beilein said.
The coach likes Trey McGowens, Thor Thorbjarnarson, Dalano Banton, Derrick Walker and Lat Mayen quite a bit. He’s particularly high on the ceiling of Mayen, whom Beilein said had his season disrupted to some degree by contracting COVID-19.
“He needs volume as a shooter to stay consistent, and that’s tough sometimes,” Beilein said. “People shut him down, and just won’t let him get the ball. As he gets more familiar with his teammates in the years to come — the size and everything — he’s a guy you’ve got to guard, and he can make everybody else better.”
What about Hoiberg’s recruiting approach? Nebraska is recruiting high school prospects — Bryce McGowens and Wilhelm Breidenbach are top 100 in the 2021 class — but Hoiberg and top assistant Matt Abdelmassih are bullish on having transfers in the program.
“When we started at Iowa State, we took our fair share (of transfers), we were criticized tremendously — locally, nationally — and it worked out for a reason,” Abdelmassih said last week on Sports Nightly when discussing the departure of Teddy Allen. “And we're going to stick by that until we're done at Nebraska — the day ’til we're done together on this journey.”
Beilein took the occasional transfer — every other year, he guessed, Michigan had a good one — but preferred to build through high school recruits. Beilein had some great players — Trey Burke, plus Tim Hardaway and Glenn Robinson’s sons, Isaiah Livers and Mo Wagner — and Beilein said one of the league’s most consistent programs, Wisconsin, always builds through high school recruits.
“Wisconsin’s had one guy go pro early, and just look at ’em,” Beilein said. “Seems like they’re in the top four every year. So we tried to do that more."
But Hoiberg has to do what he believes in, Beilein said. And the team that carved up Michigan all those years ago had a mixture of transfers and four-year recruits.
“If that’s what they believe in, that’s what leaders and coaches have to do, so I’m not one to judge that,” Beilein said. “That’s proven to work really well for them at Iowa State, so why would you change that too much?”
Nebraska doesn’t appear to be doing so, though in what’s likely to be the final week of the season, how much energy the Huskers can generate in the league tournament is important. It’s possible that the program has far less roster turnover than it did last offseason — Hoiberg’s affinity for these guys is obvious, and in some contrast to his frustration with last year’s bunch — but good feelings from a Big Ten tourney run can linger.
The Huskers are capable — and they can really use it.
“It’s important for them to get a win or two in the Big Ten tournament,” Beilein said. “That gives you incredible bounce going into the next year — that helps with everything from retention to recruiting. Have something good happen at the end of the season. Like they had with the two wins at home. That really adds bounce to the offseason.”
A few more notes from the Rewind:
>>From the “may not directly affect the scoreboard but interesting” department comes Nebraska’s decision to take its multimedia rights operation in-house instead of sticking with a “third-party” firm — like Learfield/IMG College — that handles sales for NU’s sponsorship and radio agreements. Previously, the Huskers were getting a guaranteed payment — last year, $13 million — from Learfield/IMG for the contract to sell Nebraska to the corporate world, with Learfield/IMG keeping whatever it made up to a certain dollar value.
Basically, Learfield/IMG — and other companies in the industry — are less enamored with the guaranteed payouts, especially in the financial wake of COVID-19, so they’re pitching a revenue-sharing plan. Whatever the firm made in sales would then be shared, in some percentage, with the schools.
“If you’re not giving a guarantee, then 100% of the risk comes back on the school,” NU Senior Deputy Athletic Director Garrett Klassy said. “Then you have to research: Can you do this in-house? What’s the margin of error and what’s the upside of bringing in more revenue from the radio network and any sponsorship agreements?”
Nebraska talked to all the major firms — including an operation owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones — before deciding to start its own operation. Klassy will oversee it, and NU may hire many of the salespeople who previously sold the sponsorships and radio rights with Learfield/IMG because their typical non-compete contract clauses had to be lifted when Learfield and IMG merged. Klassy said the third-party operation employs 17; Nebraska will aim for 12.
The operation will be up and running by July 1. Klassy, one of Bill Moos’ right-hand men, was the A.D. at Illinois-Chicago before arriving at Nebraska; he goes into this endeavor with an optimist’s perspective but open eyes.
“We just have a history of being on the forefront of innovation at Nebraska, and we’ll take some risk to advance our athletic department,” he said. “There are some schools that maybe aren’t as nimble and be willing to do things first like this, but we researched it, and if it doesn’t work out, we’re still free agents, and we can still sign with someone at a later date.”
>> Klassy’s excited about Nebraska’s progress on its Name, Image and Likeness structure — should the NCAA allow athletes to profit off of them. There’s a lot that can’t go on the record yet, but NU’s approach is thorough and novel. Being the biggest athletics show in the state should give Nebraska some advantages in recruiting — if Husker coaches can distill that edge into a clear pitch that kids and their parents understand.
