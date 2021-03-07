McKewon: Former Michigan coach John Beilein is bullish on Husker hoops

And when Beilein joined the Big Ten, the league was full of rebuilds and collapses-in-progress, he said. Iowa was in the Todd Lickliter era. Minnesota just fired Dan Monson. Indiana would fire Kelvin Sampson during Beilein’s first year. Illinois was on the back nine of the Bruce Weber era, which meant the Illini had roughly one-fourth the talent they enjoyed on the front nine of his tenure.

The Big Ten is a beast in 2021. Penn State, with an interim coach, is in flux while Nebraska rebuilds and Minnesota has collapsed. Indiana might be ripe to start over — maybe — but, otherwise, that’s it. The league is full of established, up-and-running programs and, in the case of Michigan, an elite basketball mind in Juwan Howard, who’s taking the strong program Beilein left him to another level.

“So it’s as deep as it’s ever been, which means it’s as good as it’s ever been, if not better,” Beilein said. “For Fred to be rebuilding Nebraska, this is the worst moment ever to enter the league.”

This context matters as Nebraska enters the Big Ten tournament, where the Huskers will be the No. 14 seed but perhaps dangerous enough to win a couple in Indianapolis. NU’s done that twice, in 2016 and 2019, and the first two foes — Penn State on opening night and Wisconsin after that — can experience offensive droughts.