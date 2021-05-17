McKewon: Husker hoops will have a fairly normal summer, which could be pivotal

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg was driving to Norfolk on Friday morning to catch his sons’ golf meet. The Nebraska men’s basketball coach has been able to do it multiple times this spring, a nice bit of normalcy after a 2020 shaped almost entirely by the coronavirus pandemic.
A relaxing of COVID rules should provide Hoiberg’s program with something crucial in 2021: A fairly normal summer. A fully-bodied weight room regimen. Full access to the training table. Better skill development.
Hoiberg’s looking forward to all of that.
“We’ve added a lot of versatility to this roster — a lot of talent — and now it’s about trying to have a great summer with the guys coming back, which we didn’t get a chance to have last year,” Hoiberg said.
While NU returns five of its top six scorers, and seven scholarship players overall, the team added seven newcomers, too. Six will be classified as freshmen, including Xavier transfer CJ Wilcher and DePaul transfer Keon Edwards, and one, Ranger College sharpshooter Keishei Tominaga, is from junior college.
How the vets, and the newcomers, blend will help set NU’s trajectory for Hoiberg’s third season. Year 3 should be better than Years 1 and 2 — Nebraska won seven games each year — and it needs to be.
“To have a group of guys — it’s a great group of guys — to help with leadership and teaching the system to the guys coming in, hopefully they’ll get caught up quickly on what we’re trying to do and what it looks like when it’s successful,” Hoiberg said. “The really good teams have core guys back, then you add talent, and then it’s about meshing and building chemistry and getting confident together.”
A sneaky area where Nebraska could be good: Defense. The Huskers are destined to be long. Edwards is 6-foot-7. Wilcher is 6-5. Five-star signee Bryce McGowens is 6-6. Incoming center Oleg Kojenets is 7-0. And the player who exceeded Hoiberg’s expectations last season, Eduardo Andre, is 6-10 with a wingspan well over 7 feet. Andre would have redshirted last season, Hoiberg said, but the NCAA didn’t count last season against the eligibility clock.
“Edurado’s got as much potential defensively as anybody on our roster, as much as anybody in our league,” Hoiberg said.
NU’s defense went from awful at the end of Hoiberg’s first season to decent in Year 2, considering the Big Ten’s epic strength. According to Ken Pom, NU had the nation’s No. 40 defense, when adjusted for opponents. In raw data, it ranked 102nd. In 2020, those numbers were 152nd and 287th. Expect Nebraska to take another jump with a reasonable nonconference schedule and a kinder Big Ten.
We’ll have more from Hoiberg as the weeks progress, including an answer on a most important question: What are reasonable expectations for Bryce McGowens? Husker fans who tend to overrate the impact of freshmen football players are more practical with hoopsters. Still, what can this guy do?
Onto more extra points:
NU’s basketball players will return June 4, Hoiberg said, with the exception of Tominaga, who is trying for Japan’s 3-on-3 Olympic team, and Kojenets, who has had the dates of an international tournament change on him.
Rhonda Revelle has won 1,000 games at Nebraska. She inherited a middling program, made it a perennial power, and did so, initially, at a stadium situated behind an academic building on campus. When NU moved to the Big Ten, her program, unlike many others, never missed a beat, making the Women's College World Series in 2013. Her next three teams also made the NCAA tournament.
The Huskers have fallen short of a bid since 2016, and didn't get one in 2021 with a 22-22 record and their RPI at 130.
During Nebraska’s first five seasons in the Big Ten, it outscored opponents by 2.28 runs per game and won 65.8% of its games. Since 2017, it has been slightly outscored, and its win percentage is below 50%. After finishing in the top five of the Big Ten for five seasons, it hasn’t cracked the top half of the league since 2017. NU had a shot at the top half of the league in 2021 until it lost six of its final eight games.
So what’s next? Revelle, loyal to NU over three decades, navigated an athletic department investigation into her conduct two summers ago and kept her job. The Huskers won’t return their best player, Tristen Edwards, but the Andrews sisters — Billie and Brooke — are part of a good, young nucleus, and Nebraska should get back both top pitchers while adding incoming freshman Kendall Mangel, who helps ease the loss of Jordyn Bahl, the Papio pitcher and nation’s No. 1 recruit, who dropped Nebraska for Oklahoma in 2019.
Given NU’s history, gorgeous facilities, student-athlete amenities and upcoming name, image and likeness framework, the ceiling for the softball program is always high. The floor should be making the NCAA tournament. The Huskers had a 20-year stretch, 1997-2016, where they made it 18 times. Not unlike the women’s soccer team — a former powerhouse that has struggled in the last half-decade — NU softball, and its coach, has to figure out how to get back into postseason play.
League locked out
Big Ten decisions have consequences part 203: No league teams were selected as potential host sites for the NCAA baseball tournament regionals. Out of 20 spots, the Big Ten was shut out, and the NCAA tournament committee largely selected the sites by RPI.
The lowest RPI team of the bunch, on Friday, was Southern Mississippi at 32. (Southern Miss was up to 25 by Sunday.) The highest-rated Big Ten team in the RPI, as of Friday, was Iowa at 55. Now the Hawkeyes are at 76 after losing to Illinois. Nebraska was at 64. Not a single league team has a quadrant one win. The conference RPI is 12th — it was seventh in 2019, when the league put five squads in the tournament.
The RPI issues stem from the Big Ten’s decision not to allow nonconference games. Even six games for each team — two three-game series — would have helped. The Mountain West, whose teams played a total of 77 games, have a conference RPI of eight.
The decision simply capped the league’s potential for multiple high-RPI teams. Will it affect the Big Ten’s ability to get three, four, five bids in the NCAA tournament? We’ll see. Winning the league outright is the only option that feels safe, and Nebraska is atop the league with two weeks to go.
Lack of perception
To give you a sense of the perception of Nebraska football in the Big Ten, the Cleveland Plain Dealer recently ranked the Big Ten’s “quarterback situations” and placed Nebraska ninth. Ninth! Michigan, where Cade McNamara has played four career games, was fifth, and Northwestern, breaking in South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski, is fourth. Wisconsin is third. (Rutgers, with Noah Vedral, is last.)
Look. Nebraska’s not ninth in the league any more than Purdue is 13th. But that’s not the point. The point is, NU’s lack of on-field success has shaped the perception of its roster, and the ripple effect of that has probably altered the NFL draft trajectories of former Huskers, among other things.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH