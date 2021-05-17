McKewon: Husker hoops will have a fairly normal summer, which could be pivotal

Onto more extra points:

NU’s basketball players will return June 4, Hoiberg said, with the exception of Tominaga, who is trying for Japan’s 3-on-3 Olympic team, and Kojenets, who has had the dates of an international tournament change on him.

Rhonda Revelle has won 1,000 games at Nebraska. She inherited a middling program, made it a perennial power, and did so, initially, at a stadium situated behind an academic building on campus. When NU moved to the Big Ten, her program, unlike many others, never missed a beat, making the Women's College World Series in 2013. Her next three teams also made the NCAA tournament.

The Huskers have fallen short of a bid since 2016, and didn't get one in 2021 with a 22-22 record and their RPI at 130.

During Nebraska’s first five seasons in the Big Ten, it outscored opponents by 2.28 runs per game and won 65.8% of its games. Since 2017, it has been slightly outscored, and its win percentage is below 50%. After finishing in the top five of the Big Ten for five seasons, it hasn’t cracked the top half of the league since 2017. NU had a shot at the top half of the league in 2021 until it lost six of its final eight games.